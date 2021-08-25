Of course, “Cowboy Bebop” is already sparking male outrage, and it hasn’t even aired yet.

Surprise Surprise! The men of the World Wide Web have once again mobilized no, not against the rapidly escalating climate catastrophe, stagnant wages, shattered healthcare system or the rampant rape culture, but rather, on a real Problem: Outfit as a bounty hunter in the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series “Cowboy Bebop”. . . about a characternot to reveal outfit.

This male outrage follows a long, continuing history of pitchfork-wielding men meeting in any place they choose, be it Twitter or Reddit, and declaring war on any on-screen portrayal of a female character who does not. not gratify them sexually.

Either way, the fictional bounty hunter stoking outrage this time around is Faye Valentine, played by Daniella Pineda in the upcoming Netflix remake of the popular sci-fi anime, which also stars The Trap of the Thirsty Walk John Cho as the protagonist Spike Spiegeland Mustafa Shakir as the companion of jet black hunter bounty. “Cowboy Bebop” looks to the future, at a time when traveling across moons and planets is the norm and, unsurprisingly, crime rates in the universe are quite high. Thus, “space cowboys” or registered bounty hunters like Spike, Jet and Faye emerge to hunt and bring intergalactic offenders to justice.

Thanks to Netflix, the space animations of the 1990s are getting a live makeover that promises to be remarkable, even in an age when you could say there are far more live-action remakes than we need ( looking at you, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and pretty much every Disney animated movie). Most fans are picking up on the hype, but there are plenty of men who live in the basements of the internet are mobilizing quite predictably on social media to protest the unthinkable injustice of a woman onscreen existing without be dressed or designed to titillate.

Pineda as Faye is dressed in a stylish yet practical outfit for an intergalactic bounty hunter who regularly battles violent outlaws and regularly jumps from planet to planet. Much like her male peers, she is reasonably dressed for her role, and the men on the interwebs are losing their minds.

“These outfits look awful. I’ve seen much better cosplay. It looks nothing like Faye Valentine,” a twitter user wrote, expressing shocked dismay that a real-life human woman “looks like NOTHING” like an animated, fictional cartoon woman with a DDDD cup size and 12 inch waist.

Another concerned citizen tweeted, “I need my bitch Faye Valentine with the puppies, I don’t know what that is.” By ‘that’ the user means an outfit in which a human woman can move around and do human things, as opposed to the more revealing outfit of inanimate sex dolls that he or she is perhaps more used to spending his nights in.

Like Javier Grillo-Marxuach, writer on the new “Cowboy Bebop”, said Gizmodo from last year, the modern live entertainment has long planned to keep pace with its times. This means toning down Faye’s remarkably impractical outfit and replacing it with something more realistic and less focused on fulfilling sexual desires for male audiences excited by cartoons. Grillo-Marxuach told the outlet last summer that the show “[needs] to have a real human being wearing that, “from Faye’s outfit.

If the party of indignation linked to feminine outfits of the day sounds a bit like you, it’s because it is! Almost two years ago, Twitter was teeming with internet men ready to go to war on the notably non-sexualized performance of Harley Quinn’s Margot Robbie in “Birds of Prey,” a movie in which Harley’s main love interest and object of desire is a fatty breakfast sandwich.

“They took away any sex appeal that these characters had to appeal to a female ‘girl power’ audience instead of the main male comic book audience,” he added. disgruntled man wrote from the DC movie at the time. “They literally don’t know who they’re making this movie for.” Here’s an idea: Maybe “Birds of Prey” was designed for the fairly large demographic of non-Internet perverts?

Before “Birds of Prey”, male netizens were furious at Brie Larson’s performance as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel”, in which Carol dons a super costume that mirrors the costumes of most male heroes, completely covering his body. Carol isn’t the most feminine, happiest, or smileiest character either, and in a deleted scene, she almost kills a street stalker who tells her to smile more.

As one can guess, none of this was particularly well received by the usual suspects, to which Larson responded with a legendary series of Instagram stories featuring photoshoped movie posters of other MCU superheroes Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (RobertDowney Jr.), Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) smiling.As you might have guessed, these posters looked silly.

As depressing as the male reactions to increasingly less sexualized female characters and superheroes can be, optimism is ultimately what we see on our screens. From feminist and fashion themes from movies like “Birds of Prey” and “Captain Marvel,” to the practical outfit of a bounty hunter like Faye Valentine in Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop,” we’re starting to see the change. It’s not just about the outfits of female characters, it’s about humanizing women and treating them as more than just sexual entertainment for a male audience.

Prior to any of those aforementioned projects, Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe features a case study of an increasingly modern female superhero. She begins her story as a hypersexualized, catsuit-clad femme fatale in 2010, and ends her story as a bona fide superhero who is widely loved not because of her sexuality or looks, but because of her appearance. ‘she saved the world with her prowess and courage. Her long-awaited solo film “Black Widow” is a shameless story of feminist liberation that substitutes seduction for brotherhood.

The purpose of these changes in portrayals of women on screen is not to stigmatize or oppose sexual women, but rather to oppose the masculine writing of women which suggests that the characters’ sole purpose females is to serve as masturbatory fodder for authorized perverts. The feminist audience that celebrates these advancements in on-screen storytelling are the same audiences that devour the positive sexual tastes of “Fleabag,” “Sex Education,” “Tuca & Bertie,” and other shows where sex and sexuality are not exclusively written for horny male consumption.

The backlash against these marks of cultural advancement, or in this most recent case, a female character wearing pants and having the breast of an actual human woman on “Cowboy Bebop” remains inevitable. But luckily, the feminist on-screen changes that attract this backlash are just as inevitable.