Pandemic prompts Richmond residents to dress their own way
Oghenetaze Etibo adopted a more colorful look after COVID-19 made him feel like he was dying.
Electric blue hair, a hot pink bomber jacket, and a blonde eyebrow are staples of 26-year-old Richmond artist Oghenetaze Etibos’ look, but it wasn’t always the case.
As the the pandemic has changed the clothing habits of many peoples, the people of Richmond and elsewhere have decided to express themselves through fashion, by wearing more what makes them comfortable and confident.
The Etibos style, which he now describes as hippie and colorful, changed because he contracted COVID-19 and said he felt like he was dying. It inspired him to dress up. So he started dyeing his hair in different colors and wearing eye-catching statement pieces.
COVID really taught me that I can die at any time. Just let me get dressed. It taught me that anyone can die, he said. It was kind of like I was dying, so I was like, you know what, I’m just dyeing my hair. Just let me do this and that, because I felt like my life was ending.
Before COVID, Etibo wore a lot of hoodies and dark colors and purposely covered his birthmark, but now he wears T-shirts that showcase the birthmark he calls art.
I like to show my birthmark and then express myself more. So yeah, I never liked dressing up or even loving the eyes on me and everything. Now I’m like you know what,… I don’t care; I like it, he says.
But not everyone appreciates her new look.
First, someone reported him to the clinic where he works. Then he was asked to moderate his style as it was considered unprofessional. Indeed, Etibo has been judged by many people for its choice of outfits. Still, he says he receives more compliments than criticisms and will continue to speak out.
Maybe it’s too colorful, unprofessional. I try to express the most negative feedback I get, Etibo said. I’m like, no one is complaining, but only a few people out there are just trying to ruin me or trying to shell me out. I do it just because I just want to move my art into my fashion.
Also in Richmond is the daughter of a Mayan woodcarver who chose Mayan art in her wardrobe. Ixchel Contreras, just 7 years old, for example, wears a black Mayan-inspired crew-neck sweater made by his parents.
She also recently received a necklace depicting the Mayan goddess whose name she is named after. In the Mayan religion, Ixchel, whose name means rainbow woman, was the goddess of the moon and more.
When I went to school, I loved dresses, she says. “I wear dresses every day, and now, COVID, I wear more shorts because now I’m starting to like shorts, tank tops, sweatshirts, hoodies, all that stuff.
Ixchel said she prefers to wear comfortable clothes as well as clothes her parents designed for her. She likes that in fashion people have the freedom to be creative like her father.
I love the way everyone creates their own patterns, stripes, circles, maybe even stars, she said. [My dad] painted my denim skirt, and he put a lot of Mayan stuff like butterflies with the sun, moon, rainbow, all that. And a lot of flowers.
Ixchel said she was the only person in her school to use Mayan art in her wardrobe. She has not seen her classmates due to COVID and cannot showcase her outfit online.
Everyone there wears different fashion clothes, said Ixchel. It’s like a culture that I love and it’s fair, perfect and everything and everything that I wear is so beautiful, because that’s it, it’s my culture, most of it is just my culture .
Dr Dawnn Karen, a fashion psychologist, told CNN that trends tell us about our state of mind and how clothes can be used to boost morale.
Looks from the 1970s and 2000s are popular now because those eras represent escape and a form of healing, Karen said.
One resident who rejects him with vintage outfit choices is 21-year-old Jonathan Leal. They draw their inspiration from the wardrobes of their aunts and sisters of the past. Leal also doesn’t conform to gender dress standards and will wear some copper-colored geometric earrings that they discovered at the flea market.
Change the stigma of female clothing and male clothing. The set of clothes having genres. Oh, guys should wear this. Question that, Leal said. But in reality, you should wear whatever you want, which makes you feel comfortable.
>>> Read: All clothes are gender neutral, if you are not afraid
During the pandemic, Leal began to feel more comfortable with lighter clothes and more jewelry. They said being alone has transformed the way they express themselves through clothing.
Wear something different. Something colorful. Yeah, like I say, you’ll feel 10 times better, 1000 times better, so just be yourself. Don’t worry about what people have to say about your outfit.
They wear a black Star Wars jacket accessorized with pins collected from events. Leal paints his nails and always carries an electric blue canvas bag made by a local artist, in memory of a deceased friend.
Learning to be with myself and depend on myself, it boosted my self-esteem… I just felt like a whole different person, they said.
The style also changed during the pandemic when public spaces closed and people started working from home. They didn’t need to dress, so casual clothes became a must-have look.
Sale of sweatpants increased during the pandemic and they peaked in popularity in December 2020 for Google searches. Slippers, lounge wear and pajamas also peaked in the popularity of Google search at the same time.
Richmond artist Gabriela Diaz, 30, embraced two trends, adopting a minimalist casual look during the pandemic and looking to the past for inspiration, namely Hugh Hefner. She admires how the Playboy publisher known for wearing a silk dress and pajamas has been able to live a life of pleasure and luxury.
It’s the mindset I have when it comes to fashion, said Diaz. But other than that, I really try to be comfortable and look the same.
She said she was drawn to loungewear, soft silk fabrics and sneakers. She loves the basics at Target because they are affordable and come in a variety of comfortable options.
Diaz said she wanted to do her best with as little effort as possible. Before the pandemic, she would wear jeans and wear comfortable outfits and makeup with the uncomfortable eyelash strip.
I feel like [during] COVID, people are kind of toning down, and if you notice the current trend, it’s really natural: really natural eyebrows, natural skin makeup, very minimal eye shadow, Diaz said.
Diaz will wear crisp white clothes and add a pop of color with accessories. She also prefers to lead a healthier lifestyle, including drinking water and getting enough exercise.
This new way of being entertained and having optimal health to look good is really cool for me and I really, really like it, she said. As someone who loves to take care of their health and their skin and stay young for as long as possible, it’s really encouraging to see people jump on the trend.
