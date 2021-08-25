COVID-inspired proximity dress warns people when they invade your personal space





What if your clothes could signal to others that you wanted more personal space? This kind of fashion technology is exactly what the Dutch designer and engineer Anouk Wipprecht has worked on development for the past decade. The news from Anouk Wipprecht The news from Anouk Wipprecht In the wake of COVID-19 social distancing protocols, the fashion artist has tweaked her proximity dress, which uses ultrasonic sensors to inflate at the hips if someone gets too close for added comfort , creating a larger personal bubble for the wearer. She initially unveiled a prototype of the outfit in 2012, but has since added 3D printed elements throughout, as well as noise-free sensors. I haven’t made dresses for myself in a long time, she wrote, and I’m a little fed up with people in public ignoring current distancing suggestions, so this one I keep The sleek white dress looks quite unassuming when in a resting position, but when thermal sensors around the neck detect a stranger in a defined space around the wearer’s body, the built-in 3D printed robotic hip mechanisms activate and the skirt extends over one or the other. side. The effect is much like a pufferfish that swells when threatened. One of Wipprecht’s previous interactive creations, the One of Wipprecht’s previous interactive creations, the One of her previous interactive creations, the Spider Dress, has arachnid-shaped arms that stretch out in a defensive position when aliens get too close. This 3D printed design has received worldwide acclaim, being included in fashion shows in Amsterdam, Russia and China. Wipprecht explains that his designs are based on the proxemics theory of Edward T. Hall. This defines four spaces around the body, each with its own characteristic distances. While Hall had to measure the space between people using a wooden stick, I have been working since 2007 to translate these concepts into the digital realm, in order to measure the spaces between people up to a distance of 25 feet. To achieve this goal, the proximity gown sensors provide readings from high-efficiency acoustic power with real-time waveform signature analysis and automatic calibration. And don’t worry, the suit does not record any video imagery for its motion detection, so that person’s privacy is not violated during the detection process. The story continues The space bubbles indicate the distances at which Wipprecht’s dresses react to non-wearers. Wipprecht made her fashion debut while still in high school. I was really fascinated by the idea that people really express themselves through the things they wear, she says. Over time, however, his designs started to look outdated. I started to notice that the clothes I was designing were analog. They weren’t doing anything. They weren’t sensory. They weren’t changing. Since that time, she has worked to incorporate technology, including artificial intelligence, into every garment, allowing her pieces to move, breathe and react to the environment around them. She then focuses on clothes that can visually assess wearers’ anxiety and depression levels. His Pangolin prototype requires the use of a headset that can track electrical signals from the brain and display them on the outfit. When someone is feeling calm, the lights in the outfit take on a calming purple hue. In progress by Anouk Wipprecht In progress by Anouk Wipprecht When the stress level increases, the lights flash and the motorized scales beat rapidly. We live in a time and a time [when] negative emotions are starting to take over, Wipprecht notes, adding that many people are starting to enter more depressive moods, perhaps not wanting to talk about it. [the Pangolin dress] might even create a situation where these things become more questionable.

