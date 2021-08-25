Fashion
A Deep Dive Into 1950s Fashion – NoHo Arts District
Are you interested in 1950s fashion? Here’s a deep dive into the trends and favorite styles of decades, from poodle skirts to saddle shoes and beyond!
Most people think that the fifties fashion looked like something out of the movie “Grease”, but the reality of fashion was completely different… and much more elegant. It’s not just the poodle skirts, it’s also the New Look, high heels and more.
We’ve put together this guide for anyone trying to craft a costume,dating old photos, or for those who are simply interested in the fashions of the past. Read on for our deep dive into 50s fashion!
Women’s fashion
1950s women’s fashion had two main silhouettes: the cut and style similar to Dior’s New Look, and the pencil skirt. Looks were done with structural clothing to keep the waist cinched on the ideal figure in the 1950s. Women also often wore matching high heels and gloves.
The new look silhouette
Despite its debut in 1947, the New Look silhouette defined the 1950s. It was a fit and flare style, with a petite waist and a skirt that flared past the hips. Achieved through petticoats and girdles, it was a very feminine cut that was meant to accentuate the hourglass curves. The New Look inspired the uniform of the mid-century housewife: the shirt dress, a comfortable cotton outfit while maintaining an elegant silhouette.
The Wiggle Dress
The pencil skirt or the sheath dress, sometimes called the wiggle dress, were also important. It earned its nickname because the wearer had to squirm as they walked, as the dress constricted movement. It was often worn by actresses such as Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield.
The rise of the stylus
Women started wearing stilettos in the 1950s, and the new style became incredibly popular. A metal rod in the heel of the shoe made it possible to have thinner and higher heels.
Reconcile
The 1950s woman normally wore more natural shades of makeup around the house, but the red lip was very popular. Revlon’s Fire and Ice color, the first lipstick to recognize that women wore makeup for themselves and not always to get a man’s attention, was a huge hit.
Sleeves and Shapewear
The two main popular silhouettes in the 1950s involved tiny waists, so almost everyone wore a belt as a staple – this is how women of the 1950s were able to achieve their impossible shapes. The flared skirts were made with one or more petticoats, further emphasizing the smaller sizes.
If you look at an old photo and see a tiny waistline, it was probably done with some sort of underwear. This is something that is not out of fashion, as we do today with bras and spanking.
Matching sets
In the 1950s, fashion was much more assorted than contemporary fashion. Women of the 1950s made sure all the colors in their outfits matched. Many women matched their shoes, gloves and purses or wore complementary colors.
Woman Hair
Most women wore their hair in tight curls, which they did either professionally or while sleeping in curlers. Ponytails were popular with teenagers, but adults generally wore their hair short and combed.
Men’s fashion
For men, the 1950s was a much more formal decade than it is today. Fashionable men are shown dressed in well-cut suits in dark colors like black, gray and dark brown.
Sports coats
For more casual situations, men would wear sports coats or blazers made of more casual materials, like corduroy or tweed. They were meant to be worn with an unrivaled pair of pants.
Hats
Hats were very important to the mid-century man, one was not considered dressed for work without a hat. Hats came in many different shapes, such as fedora or pork pie, and made of different materials, such as felt or straw.
Hair for men
Elvis popularized greased pompadour hair paired with modern rockabilly style. Younger men and teens have definitely embraced this hairstyle, which had short, slicked sides and lots of volume at the top.
Older men tended to have short, cropped hair. Similar to the 1940s military style, the regular haircuts were parted and crisp on both sides.
Closing thoughts
The 1950s are linked to rockabilly or “Grease” when it was actually a much more elegant era of fashion. Sleek formal styles are iconic and recognizable if you know what to look for.
If you look at a photo and try to determine if it’s from the 50s, take inspiration from the distinct fashion of the decades. If there’s a pinched waist, matching accessories for women, and dark colors for men, you’ll know you’ve got a 50s pic in hand!
