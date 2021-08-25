Zendayas wedding guest dress completed Tom Holland’s outfit





Zendaya always gives off a chic and elegant vibe with her clothes, whether she’s attending an awards show or an event with friends. Some of his favorite high profile designers are Christopher John Rogers, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Valentino. The actor turned to this latest Italian luxury fashion house for a recent party outfit. Zendaya wore an optional Valentino wedding guest dress, which immediately after seeing it you’ll notice it’s perfect for fall ceremonies. (Zendaya and her Spider Man costar Tom Holland both attended music producer Josh Florez’s nuptials in Simi Valley, Calif.) On August 22, Esteban Camarillo, a friend of Holland and Zendayas, shared an Instagram story featuring the two costars next to each other. The weather in California can be hot during the day, but if you’re attending a vineyard wedding like the two did at night, the breeze can be brisk. Zendaya chose a dress that would be versatile for this time. She kept it simple, yet stylish with a caramel-colored floor-length number from the Valentinos Spring / Summer 2021 collection. For her hair, she had it up and she accessorized with a dainty watch and thin bracelet. In the photo, Zendaya is beaming as she leans against the rumor of handsome Holland. He wore a simple outfit consisting of a white shirt, black pants, and brown dress shoes. (You’ll notice her hand was resting lightly on the pretty sleeve of the Zendaya dress.) @estebancamarillo While Zendayas’ exact Valentino dress is not available for purchase, there are other gorgeous brown long sleeve options to purchase. If you’re attending a vineyard or garden wedding, don the Reformations Kellie dress. For a little peek-a-boo detail, opt for the Wayfs Cutout Maxi Dress with a flowy skirt. Neutral hues of hazelnut and chocolate will look great against a background of fall foliage. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

