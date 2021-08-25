Fashion
Eight-a-side style suitable for NEW Lutheran
By Rich Palzewic
Sports editor
GREEN BAY While not eligible for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) eight-player playoffs, the Green Bay NEW Lutheran Nation / Oneida The cooperative team always shows a lot of enthusiasm and hope.
The WIAA rule states that school teams with more than 200 students are not eligible for the playoffs.
It’s unfortunate, but that’s how it goes, said Richard Hassler, the NEW Lutheran / Oneida nation head coach. With more teams on the eight-man path, the WIAA will eventually have to change this rule, in my opinion.
After a spring season with 30 players on the roster, Hassler, entering his 14th season at NEW Lutheran, said this year’s squad will be extremely young.
For this season we have lost 10 seniors compared to last year, but we have a lot of freshmen, he said. There are four seniors, two juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. It’s exciting to have so many freshmen, but it’s also a little scary. Our college program has many more children than we had before, so we were looking more to the future. That said, putting freshmen in a college football game can be tricky. Even most sophomores can struggle. Each team in our conference has between 18 and 28 players.
The Blazers play in the MONLPC East with players like Algoma, Gibraltar, Gillett, Lena / St. Thomas Aquinas and Sebastopol.
By playing eight, the NEW Lutheran can be competitive.
Like other schools, we don’t have the enrollment count to put 22 entries into the field, Hassler said. Not having six players combined to start is doable. Eight-man is 100% football, with a few different things.
The big difference is the width of the land, about 13 meters narrower than regular land.
With the passing game you run out of ground faster, said Hassler, we’ve always been a running team and we pass when no one expects it. We have a strong offensive line coming back, but we are young in positions of skill.
The biggest loss is running back Marshal Bukowski.
Bukowski, the conference player of the year, racked up 909 yards with nine touchdowns in six games (151 yards per game).
(Bukowski) has been a two-way starter for many years, Hassler said. He was also a coach on the field who will be sorely missed.
Bukowski now plays football at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Hassler said if he could start 16 different players he would.
We don’t have the numbers for that, so I’m excited if we have 12 starters, he said. That means four guys usually go back and forth. Some guys never leave the field.
The Blazers will play eight regular season games with the option of playing a ninth game.
Hassler said the team played their home games at Oneida Nation High School.
Green Bay NEW Lutheran / Oneida Nation 2021 regular season schedule
08/27 Wabeno / Laona
9/2 @ Lac Blanc
9/11 Three Lakes (1 p.m.)
9/17 Sevastopol
9/24 @ Algoma
10/1 Gibraltar
10/8 @ Gillett
10/15 @ Lena / St. Thomas Aquinas
All games will begin at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise specified.
To read the preview of Ashwaubenon, CLICK HERE.
To read the Bay Port overview, CLICK HERE.
To read De Pere’s preview, CLICK HERE.
To read the preview of Green Bay East, CLICK HERE.
To read the preview of Green Bay Preble, CLICK HERE.
Sources
2/ https://gopresstimes.com/2021/08/24/eight-man-football-style-fits-n-e-w-lutheran/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]