Eight-a-side style suitable for NEW Lutheran

By Rich Palzewic

Sports editor

GREEN BAY While not eligible for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) eight-player playoffs, the Green Bay NEW Lutheran Nation / Oneida The cooperative team always shows a lot of enthusiasm and hope.

The WIAA rule states that school teams with more than 200 students are not eligible for the playoffs.

It’s unfortunate, but that’s how it goes, said Richard Hassler, the NEW Lutheran / Oneida nation head coach. With more teams on the eight-man path, the WIAA will eventually have to change this rule, in my opinion.

After a spring season with 30 players on the roster, Hassler, entering his 14th season at NEW Lutheran, said this year’s squad will be extremely young.

For this season we have lost 10 seniors compared to last year, but we have a lot of freshmen, he said. There are four seniors, two juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. It’s exciting to have so many freshmen, but it’s also a little scary. Our college program has many more children than we had before, so we were looking more to the future. That said, putting freshmen in a college football game can be tricky. Even most sophomores can struggle. Each team in our conference has between 18 and 28 players.

The Blazers play in the MONLPC East with players like Algoma, Gibraltar, Gillett, Lena / St. Thomas Aquinas and Sebastopol.

By playing eight, the NEW Lutheran can be competitive.

Like other schools, we don’t have the enrollment count to put 22 entries into the field, Hassler said. Not having six players combined to start is doable. Eight-man is 100% football, with a few different things.

The big difference is the width of the land, about 13 meters narrower than regular land.

With the passing game you run out of ground faster, said Hassler, we’ve always been a running team and we pass when no one expects it. We have a strong offensive line coming back, but we are young in positions of skill.

The biggest loss is running back Marshal Bukowski.

Bukowski, the conference player of the year, racked up 909 yards with nine touchdowns in six games (151 yards per game).

(Bukowski) has been a two-way starter for many years, Hassler said. He was also a coach on the field who will be sorely missed.

Bukowski now plays football at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Hassler said if he could start 16 different players he would.

We don’t have the numbers for that, so I’m excited if we have 12 starters, he said. That means four guys usually go back and forth. Some guys never leave the field.

The Blazers will play eight regular season games with the option of playing a ninth game.

Hassler said the team played their home games at Oneida Nation High School.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran / Oneida Nation 2021 regular season schedule

08/27 Wabeno / Laona

9/2 @ Lac Blanc

9/11 Three Lakes (1 p.m.)

9/17 Sevastopol

9/24 @ Algoma

10/1 Gibraltar

10/8 @ Gillett

10/15 @ Lena / St. Thomas Aquinas

All games will begin at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise specified.

To read the preview of Ashwaubenon, CLICK HERE.

To read the Bay Port overview, CLICK HERE.

To read De Pere’s preview, CLICK HERE.

To read the preview of Green Bay East, CLICK HERE.

To read the preview of Green Bay Preble, CLICK HERE.