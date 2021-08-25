The secret to making sustainable fashion choices

If you’ve been thinking about how to minimize the environmental cost of your clothing choices lately, good for you.

The truth is, it can be difficult to find reliable information on how to do this.

So we asked three people with skin in the game, so to speak, their best advice: co-founder of the site Good on You Gordon renouf, owner of nude shoes Anna baird and founder of Australasian Circular Textile Camille Roseau.

Who can you trust?

Gordon Renouf says reputable companies usually have concrete and specific information on their websites, rather than general statements about their sustainability commitments.

“You want them to say: this is what we actually do in terms of using more sustainable materials, this is what we do in terms of carbon emissions, this is what we do for ourselves. ensuring our workers are properly paid, “he says.

“You want to be wary of people who focus on one or two things that they’re doing well.

“Particularly the things that aren’t particularly important to impact, like if they talk a lot about their packaging and nothing at all about their supply chain, then they talk about the little things they do and what they do. not to talk about the great things they don’t do. “

Bared Footwear is posting images of its factory in Dongguan, China on its website. ( Provided: Bare shoes )

Camille Reed suggests looking for websites like The Fashion Advocate and Eco Warrior Princess.

“[They have]stepped into this world and sought to provide the best information possible to see consumers making better choices, ”she says.

She also suggests watching Good on You.

“The content that they’ve been developing and disseminating for years is now integral and I would say authentic.”

Camille Reed is a textile design artist who founded the Australasian Circular Textile Association. ( Provided: Camille Reed )

Anna Baird acknowledges that research is crucial and admits that she has sometimes been enthusiastic about new so-called “sustainable” materials, which, on closer inspection, are not really.

“We just know a lot of these products aren’t good when we get them, if it’s cactus leather or something like that,” she says.

“That sounds great until you realize the only way to make it durable is to use nylon backing.”

Ms. Baird also encourages consumers to ask businesses direct questions.

“Then decide if you think they really care and are constantly improving,” she says.

“Brands have to be honest that they’re far from perfect.”

Bared Footwear founder Anna Baird says it’s hard to tell fact from fiction when it comes to sourcing sustainable materials. ( Provided: Bare shoes )

What if I’m on a budget?

Gordon Renouf says buying sustainably when you have kids can be especially difficult.

“Because they grow out of clothes,” he says.

He suggests buying quality items and swapping clothes with family members if you can.

Emma Watson supports Good on You, a website that assesses the sustainability of fashion brands. ( Provided: Of course you )

But he also suggests giving yourself a break.

“I think the main thing is that you do the best you can with every decision. It’s not like you should feel guilty if you don’t buy a five-star brand every time.”

Mr Renouf says it is also often difficult to find ethically made plus size clothing.

But he says consumers have become too accustomed to low prices.

“Clothes are much cheaper, compared to our income, than they were 20 years ago,” he said.

“In our parents ‘generation, let alone our grandparents’ generation, you spent a lot more of your budget on clothes and you got a lot less for that money.”

He suggests consumers consider Good on You’s “five Rs of fashion”: reduce, re-wear, recycle, repair and resell.

In a nutshell, the motto is to buy less, have another look at the wardrobe items you already own, mend clothes, and give or sell what you can no longer use.

Another key word he endorses is “rent” and suggests that high fashion boutiques consider setting up rental bras, so their clothes are worn more than once.

Camille Reed says shoppers should take the “old school” approach and save for high quality purchases they will cherish for years to come.

Actress Emma Watson hired Good on You to help her assess brands for her role as 2018 Vogue Australia Guest Editor. ( Provided: Of course you )

She also suggests considering longevity.

“Does he have spare buttons?” Can it be repaired and repaired? ” she says.

She says buying from online second-hand marketplaces on platforms like Facebook and Gumtree is also a cost-effective way to shop in a sustainable manner.

Anna Baird agrees.

“Look for products made from natural and renewable materials,” she says.

“If it comes from nature, it’s usually easier to break down.”

Transparency is a crucial part of the sustainable fashion puzzle, so here is some more information about our three experts.

Good on You co-founder Gordon Renouf suggests swapping clothes with family members. ( Provided: Of course you )

Gordon Renouf co-founded Good on You, a website that assesses the sustainability of fashion brands, in 2015.

In 2018, actress Emma Watson hired Good on You to help her assess brands for her role as guest editor of Vogue Australia and she is now an ongoing supporter of Good on You.

Mr. Renouf worked for the Australian consumer organization CHOICE.

While Good on You started life as a non-profit business, it is now a social impact business.

Once Good on You assesses a fashion brand’s sustainability credentials, it offers marketing opportunities for those with high marks in exchange for money.

It’s also paid for by companies including “buy now, pay later” after-pay, which uses information from Good on You on its website.

Bared Footwear founder Anna Baird says good brands should admit they’re not perfect. ( Provided: Bare shoes )

Anna Baird founded Australian shoe company Bared Footwear in 2008 after working as a podiatrist.

Bared’s website freely admits that the fashion industry is a huge polluter and details the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, which includes sourcing more sustainable materials and recycling shoes.

Interestingly, Bared gets a mid-grade “It’s a debut” from Good on You.

Asked about the note, Ms Baird said she liked the idea behind Good on You, but wished she had contacted and asked to see Bared’s code of conduct, for which Good on You tagged Bared as it was not on their website.

Camille Reed says shoppers should take the “old school” approach and save for high quality purchases they will cherish for years to come. ( Provided: Camille Reed )

Camille Reed founded the Australasian Circular Textile Association in 2017.

It is a leading industry non-profit, government-funded organization set up to help textile-related businesses move towards sustainable solutions.