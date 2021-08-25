Fashion
Lorde makes a radiant statement in a striped dress and orange platform wedge heels
Lorde got groovy and ethereal in her latest look.
The royal singer performed his latest single Solar Power on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night. For the ensemble, she wore a mid-calf dress that featured vibrant yellow and purple diagonal stripes printed on baby fabric. The dress also incorporated cap sleeves for an added touch.
As for the shoes, Lorde donned a pair of wedge heel sandals that may seem familiar to any fan of 2000s fashion. The shoes take advantage of the chunky platform aesthetic that has grown in popularity. on social media and in streetwear styles over the past two years.
Lordes’ essential style consists of everything that is currently in fashion and considered modern. She usually goes for designs that have an avant-garde touch, although she usually leans towards a more understated look. On red carpets, Lorde loves outfits that push boundaries and create memorable moments. From wearing an Off-White dress on her Melodrama world tour to her frolics at the 2018 Grammys in a vibrant red dress, the 24-year-old artist has created some edgy moments that cement her eye and reputation for fashion. .
The Singer Green Light also used her modeling skills to be the face of a MAC Cosmetics advertising campaign in 2014.
Slip on a pair of orange platform sandals and add a touch of early 2000s drama to the rest of your summer, Lorde-inspired outfits.
Franco Sarto
To buy: Sarto Demi 2 platform wedge sandals, $ 63.
Farfetch
To buy: Haus of Honey platform wedge sandals, $ 846.
Nine West
To buy: Nine West Lounge platform sandals, $ 59.
Click on the gallery to find more popular trends of the early 2000s like Lordes heels.
Launch gallery: Bad fashion of the 2000s
