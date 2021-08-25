Texas man reflects on mask warrants at school board meeting

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) Less than half an hour after start Dripping Springs ISD Board Meeting Monday, 15-year-old resident and DSISD parent James Akers shared his thoughts on the latest discussion regarding mask requirements in schools.

“I don’t like the government, or any other entity, just ask my wife to tell me what to do,” he said. “But, sometimes I have to push the envelope a little bit, and I just decided that I’m not just going to talk about it, but that I’m going to walk.”

Akers then began removing clothing, outlining all the different laws and social expectations in place by stopping at red lights, wearing professional attire at work, and not parking in disabled parking spaces. Masks, he said, are one of those things people should respect in the effort to do the right thing for the safety of others.

Akers ended his public comment with no shirt and pants off, standing in swimsuits as meeting attendees laughed, clapped or yelled at him.

Reopening of schools impacted number of COVID-19 cases, Austin-Travis County health authority says



“It’s a simple protocol, folks,” he says. “We follow certain rules. We follow certain rules for a very good reason.

Officers did not remove him, but he did put his clothes back on at the behest of Council Chairperson Barbara Stroud before leaving the microphone.

“Sir. Akers, I understand that I believe you are a swimmer, but if you mind putting your pants back on for a comment, that would be appreciated,” she said.

A spokesperson for Dripping Springs ISD declined to comment on Akers’ public remarks.

Following his public comment, several members of the community commented on social media and said Akers actions were inappropriate in a public forum, while others praised his efforts.

In a follow-up interview with KXAN on Tuesday, Akers said the decision to speak before the board came as tensions and divisions were high in the district. Masks are currently recommended as an option by DSISD officials, but are not mandatory for students, staff and other district staff.

“There are too many voices out there who I think are digging for political reasons, and absolutely not thinking about the common sense decisions we make every day to comply with everything from driving on the road to driving. safety and courtesy to other drivers not to park in places for the disabled, ”he said. “All these rules that we are given every day and that we follow, because they make sense. “

The public comment took place at a DSISD agenda review meeting on Monday, with agenda items including superintendent and financial reports as well as a presentation on COVID-protocols. 19.

Holly Morris-Kuentz, superintendent of schools for DSISD, said there was a call with representatives from the Texas Education Agency on Aug. 19 that provided additional new guidance on public health.

“The new piece for us that we didn’t anticipate at this meeting that was interesting is that there is a new requirement for staff who are seen as close contact,” she said. . “So when a staff member is seen as close contact, they now recommend quarantining, which previously and even in their current guidelines, they say schools are not required to contact trace, but staff who are close contacts, which require contact tracing, should be quarantined or recommended for quarantine. They don’t say mandatory.

More than 400 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Leander ISD, officials recommend closure



Staff who then return to work are required to test every other day, she added.

“So that was an interesting piece for us, because we don’t have COVID testing in the district or a way to test staff every day,” she said. “So the Texas Emergency Management Department was actually offering rapid tests to public schools, and at the time our nurses weren’t interested in administering rapid tests. It’s another big duty to put on them, but because it came out, we went ahead and went online.

The district has since ordered tests through TDEM, which includes training procedures for district staff to follow. The remaining questions to be addressed include whether DSISD will designate COVID-19 testing centers on specific campuses, or administer tests across the district as part of the nurses’ duties.

“Again, this is one of those things that they really haven’t given us a lot of advice or procedures on,” she said. “They just added a line that says ‘go do that’, and it wasn’t really at the right time anyway.”

TEA also informed district superintendents during the Aug. 19 appeal that the agency will not provide waivers for school closures.

“If schools close, they expect them to have minutes in their calendar or to catch up on those days,” she said. “As we talk about COVID and want to keep schools open and keep kids healthy, we want to keep kids healthy for all reasons. “