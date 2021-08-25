4-H Urban ReUse fashion show educates local youth about sustainability





This piece was written by Gertrude Noden, the founder of Words Into Deeds, as a contribution to Ithaca Voice. For further submissions to Ithaca Voice, please email [email protected] ITHACA, NY August 6e Ithacas Northside 4-H Urban wrapped up its summer program with its second annual ReUse Fashion Show, focused on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12: Responsible production and consumption. Led by 4-H Eh Tha Yooi Lee and Pawta Shue interns from Wells and Ithaca Colleges, respectively, the older students researched and shared resources with young people to educate them about the positive environmental impacts of reuse or reuse. goods rather than throwing them away. them. Participants enjoyed an informative and fun tour led by ReUse staff Robin Elliott and Sean Campbell to the Triphammer ReUse Mega Center. Here, they watched employees and volunteers sort donated clothes to select resalable items from over 100 bags received each day, and visited other sections where furniture, kitchenware and dining supplies , toys, books and media, electronics, hardware and many other products are available. One student commented: The ReUse business model is environmentally friendly because it helps conserve water, energy and promotes sustainable consumption. Another noted, This store is different from box stores as it is cheaper, items are donated and reused. It helps the earth because things are recycled so they don’t end up in landfills. The program ended with a community event, the 4-H Urban ReUse Fashion Show, for which the students put on outfits, accessories and other items acquired from the Mega Center. As they walked down the trail, a narrator briefed the audience on issues related to the supply, production and environmental impacts of cotton compared to polyester, plastics and minerals and toxins in cellphones, and linked them to the importance of informed consumer behaviors. Urban Program Coordinator Ramona Cornell 4-H reflected: This community collaboration has given young people a voice in protecting our natural resources for a healthier planet. The event was co-sponsored by Finger Lakes ReUse, which is committed to protecting the environment by redirecting waste materials into new productive uses and From words to deeds, which included this event as part of its ongoing 2021-2022 World Youth Empowerment Summit. More information on these activities is available on their websites.

