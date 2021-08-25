Can you actually exercise in a sports dress?





Photo: Vaillery (Shutterstock) In my experience, sports dresses are mostly a thing of Instagram ads, and for a while I thought Halara was trying to make them happen on her own. But according to two recent articles from New York-based publications (the New York Times and the cup), these things are everywhere (in New York, apparently) and people are puzzled. What kind of exercise are you even supposed to do to do in them ? The authors of both articles concluded that sports dresses are made to look like you. could exercise anytime, even if you don’t intend to. In other words, it is sportswear. Or to put it another way, they’re a cuter and more socially acceptable alternative to sweatpants, which you probably didn’t intend to sweat in. But exercising in a dress isn’t so weird as an idea. Tennis dresses have been around for over 100 years, and racing skirts boomed in the 2010s. A running dress makes sense: you usually want to choose to run thin compression shorts to avoid chafing, and many running shorts include a second layer on top. Why not make this second layer a skirt instead of an overshirt? I found runners say good things about sports dresses on forums, suggesting that the dresses work great if they fit well. (Some brands of shorts may go up, be too tight, or too loose.) Sports dresses seem to be meant to be worn without a bra, which can limit your options. If you really want to exercise, you’ll probably want to wear a sports bra underneath. For this reason, runners seem to like dresses without a built-in bra. Casual wearers, on the other hand, often wish dresses with a bra (or even a more supportive built-in bra) to be more common. G / O Media may earn a commission In addition to running and tennis, sports dresses can be suitable for a variety of workouts, if you really want to. The skirt is short enough for cycling, and I could see that a flowy dress was fun to wear for a Zumba class. But if you just think sports dresses are cute and don’t want to plan your workout around them, embrace your trendy fashion sense and wear them without working out at all.

