Bella Hadid mixes Edgy & Sweet in gingham dress and knee high boots – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Bella Hadid helped Dua Lipa celebrate her 26th birthday with glitz and glamor. The model joined the “Don’t Start Now” singer for an eventful birthday weekend with dinners, parties and more. On one occasion, Hadid herself pulled out a chic red and white plaid dress for a twist on a classic picnic table print. In her signature fashion, Hadid balanced the softer appeal of her dress with a grungy shoe choice: knee-length combat boots. Combat boots and studded sole styles are the new normal among celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada as well as Bottega Veneta, these daring boots offer ease of wearing with an avant-garde appeal. You’ll find the designs on top fashion figures including Ciara, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more. Bella Hadid herself is a huge fan of spiked shoes. In July, the model stepped out for Balenciaga’s first couture collection in 53 years, seen leaving the event boldly this afternoon. Her outfit mixed comfortable style and on-trend pieces as she slipped a soft strapless top into wide-leg sweatpants. Related On her feet, the model made sure to tap into her bold taste with spiked shoes. The chunky silhouette gives a grungy touch to a Mary Jane silhouette with a low buckle closure and peek-a-boo windows.

Bella Hadid seen at the Balenciaga couture show in Paris, July 7. CREDIT: AbacaPress / Splash News When it comes to everyday fashion, younger sister Hadid opts for shoes from Givenchy with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a more grungy shoe feel almost every time. . For red carpet events and fancier gatherings, the model often comes out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang, and Tom Ford, among others. Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the last few seasons alone; she’s already paraded for every name in the book, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry. Channel Bella Hadid in these punk-chic boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy now: Dirty laundry vandalism boot, $ 49 (was $ 70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden Buy now: Steve Madden Lakewood Boot, $ 160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Martens Buy now: Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Boots, $ 220. Browse the gallery to learn more about Bella Hadid’s grungy style over the years.

