Most Wanted Dresses of 2021 – WWD





Although her royal wedding to Prince Harry took place in 2018, Meghan Markle still holds the top spot for the most wanted celebrity wedding dress. According to a Google report examining last year’s wedding research trends, the Duchess of Sussex’s custom Givenchy wedding dress designed by former art director Clare Waight Keller was the most sought-after celebrity wedding dress . Markle’s modern couture dress was designed with a lightweight off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves. It was topped with a veil adorned with a floral motif that represented the distinctive flora of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. Markle also wore the Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara from Queen Elizabeth II’s lavish collection of tiaras. The tiara is designed with a flexible band of 11 sections of pavé set diamonds with a center pin that includes 10 diamonds. After Markle in the Google ranking is her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011 in a custom Alexander McQueen wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton. The Victorian-inspired gown was designed with an ivory lace bodice paired with a high lace collar and lace sleeves. She completed the wedding dress with a 9-foot train and the Queen’s Cartier Halo tiara, which is set with 739 brilliant diamonds and 149 stick diamonds. The third Most Wanted Celebrity Wedding Dress was worn by Gwen Stefani, who married fellow musician Blake Shelton in July. Stefani wore two custom Vera Wang wedding dresses for the occasion, including a white silk georgette dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a strapless white mini dress with a ruffled tulle skirt. Ariana Grande, who married real estate developer Dalton Gomez in May, came in fourth. Grande also wore a personalized Vera Wang wedding dress for the ceremony. Her dress was a strapless dress in lily white silk charmeuse with an empire waist and a sculpted neckline. The late Princess Diana placed fifth with her 1981 David and Elizabeth Emanuel-designed wedding dress, which is considered one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time. The princess dress was an ivory taffeta dress embellished with sequins, lace and pearls. She completed the dress with a 25 foot long train and 153 yard tulle veil. Click on the gallery above to see photos of the most searched celebrity wedding dresses on Google. READ MORE HERE: A closer look at Issa Rae’s personalized Vera Wang wedding dress 5 trends from New York Bridal Fashion Week Christian Siriano returns to the bride with a new collection

