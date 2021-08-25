Marquette Mens Soccer 2021 season preview: three questions

Were only days away from the start of Marquette’s men’s football season, so it seems now is as good a time as any to consider the three biggest questions facing the Golden Eagles as the fall campaign 2021 starts.

Marquette’s men’s soccer was 8-3-2 in the spring and they entered the Big East tournament with an 8-1-1 record. Yes, two of their losses came somewhat expectedly: in the Great East semifinals of the tournament and into the NCAA tournament, as only one team comes out undefeated. However, in matches that lasted exactly 90 minutes, Marquette finished the year with a record two wins and two losses.

Yes, that’s right, the Golden Eagles went into overtime nine times last season. They came out of those overtime games with a record six wins, one loss and two draws. The only loss came at home to Creighton when the Bluejays beat MU to the punch on the golden goal, and one of the draws came in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Marquette only got his 13th game of the spring after beating a top-ten Loyola Marymount team on penalties after a goalless draw against the Lions. I have eight games that could just as easily have been losses for Marquette instead of wins or draws. It’s a very big cutting edge on which to base your whole opinion on a season.

And Marquette brings back almost all of their spring roster. Only defenders Oliver Posarelli and Manuel Cukaj left among the guys who played serious minutes for the Golden Eagles. This is where we start to worry about whether or not spring was an illusion. Marquette was underwater on shots in the spring, attempting 128 against 187 against them. In terms of the game, it is 9.8 against 14.4 on average. It’s not really what you want to see when you know the coaching staff are going to have to put together a good chunk of defense with two seniors leaving the squad. The good news is that Marquette has allowed just 12 goals in 13 games, and four of them came from Seton Hall in the Big East tournament. In other words: MU bent a whole bunch last season, but they haven’t broken very often at all.

How reproducible is it? How well did luck play in the spring? Does this Marquette team look more like the one that started the year 19th in the United Soccer Coaches poll … or rather the one that was chosen to finish fifth in the Grand Est?

After the spring season unfolded, I thought Chandler Hallwood was able to keep his starting position for the Marquettes this fall. He took Jackson Weyman’s starting job in early spring and kept it all year, minus a missed game against Seton Hall in the Big East tournament as the Golden Eagles came out of a COVID-related hiatus. Cedrik Stern, him of 14 career appearances before the spring, has played just 32 minutes all season. Weyman is gone now, having been transferred to South Florida. It all seems to lead Hallwood to be the best player in the Golden Eagles …….

…. and yet he was not the starter in any of MU’s three exhibition games.

Here’s the starting 11 against Cardinal Stritch:

And against Bradley:

And against Loyola Chicago:

It’s Cedrik Stern in the goalie gray in all three.

Now Hallwood has played, or at least played some against Cardinal Stritch. # 31 is clearly visible in the Facebook photo album of this match. If Sterns wins the job, then great, that’s what the coaches think. It’s just surprising after Stern barely got to play in the spring and Hallwood played so well.

It’s also possible, and in fact very clear from various tweets from the exhibition games, that head coach Louis Bennett was throwing all kinds of combinations on the pitch to see what worked and what didn’t. Is the plan to give Stern big minutes in an exhibition match to see if he can take the job? Is Hallwood the guy, so Sterns gets the minutes that don’t count? It can play out in different ways, and we may not have a clear idea of ​​the real answer until we have three or four games in the season.

I think we can safely say that this is a big reason, if not the main reason why Marquette increased as far as they did last spring, as Lukas Sunesson had his best season as a Royal Eagle. He has scored the best six career goals and scored his last goal in MU’s last regular season game, meaning the Swede scored those goals in just 10 games. That’s almost half as many matches as in his previous two seasons at MU, but he still beat his five-year tally in freshman and his three-tally in sophomore. Sunesson also notched a career record for assists, scoring two. He had only registered one assist in his previous two seasons wearing the blue and gold.

At the end of the season, Sunesson became the first Marquette player to be among the 15 semi-finalists of the MAC Hermann Trophy. For those of you not in the know, this is the equivalent of the Heisman Trophy for college football. I’ll say it again: Sunesson was recognized as one of the top 15 or at least the most influential players in the country last season, and it has a lot to do with whether Marquette had the kind of season that they did.

So obviously a big question for this season has to be: Can Lukas Sunesson start over? He entered the spring season wanting to score at least 10 goals. He failed, but let’s be honest: playing just 13 games didn’t help either. He has big goals for himself. If Sunesson can make it happen, if his teammates can provide him with the support he needs to maximize his abilities, if his coaches can provide him with great opportunities …… well, I think he can at least match that kind of MAC Hermann semi-finalist level to play again.

If this happens ? Who knows what the cap is for the Golden Eagles?