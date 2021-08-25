CR Fashion Book Covers & CR Fashion Book Editorial Photo Shoots

Fashion
CR Fashion Book’s the first issue featured a smiling Kate Upton, pictured by Bruce Weber and cradling baby ducklings, on the cover in September 2012. It’s been almost nine years since Carine was launched CR, and from Barbie Ferreira to Beyoncé, there was no shortage of incredible covers and shoots. RC has been the platform and sounding board for fashion’s greatest minds to come together and create boundary-pushing editorials that tell expertly written stories in one image. Here, RC scour the archives to find some of our favorite faces, moments and photographs.
CR Fashion Book Number 1: Kate Upton
The very first issue of CR Fashion Book centered on the idea of rebirth, with special emphasis on enhancing the beauty of birth, pregnancy and family. Carine writes in her editorial letter for RC 1 that “When something consumes your thoughts, you suddenly notice it everywhere. When I learned that my daughter, Julia, was waiting, I immediately started seeing babies and new mothers on planes, at fashion shows, in New York and Paris. Birth and rebirth all around. I became obsessed. ”
CR Fashion Book Issue # 2: Ballet
Gus van Sant was asked to photograph ballet star Sergei Polunin on the RC 2 cover of the Dance issue, focusing on movement, the aesthetics of ballet and the human form. Kacper Kasprzyk’s work is featured in the corresponding editorial “Once Upon a Dance”.
CR Fashion Book n ° 3: Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian covers Hope issue of RC during her first pregnancy with North West, photographed by Karl Lagerfeld and directed by Riccardo Tisci. RC later, North West, also pictured by Karl Lagerfeld, decked out (as “decked out” as a baby can be) in Chanel for her first fashion shoot. In the words of the late artist, “it’s never too early to care about fashion.”
CR Fashion Book n ° 4: Gigi Hadid
The very first major magazine cover of the model and the new mom was with CR Fashion Book all the way back in 2014, for number 4. Hadid was shot by Bruce Weber for the Fairy Tale number, and has since returned to RC to honor the cover two more times for RC 8 and RC 13.
CR Fashion Book n ° 5: Beyoncé
Queen B teams up with photographer Pierre Debusschere, and guest creative director Riccardo Tisci for RC 5, and it is safe to say that the singer and new ambassador Tiffany and Co. takes off a Chanel surfboard like we’ve never seen before. Beyoncé wears an assortment of pieces from Comme Des Garçons, Saint Laurent and Prada.
CR Fashion Book Number 7: Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was featured in a two-piece Classic / Eccentric blanket for RC 7, play the role of a bride who basks in foams of white tulle on the left side and looks off camera in irreverent black on the right. The images taken by Bruce Weber mix the singer’s quirk and daring.
CR Fashion Book # 9: Rihanna
Rihanna pretended to be Marie-Antoinette for RC 9, but the queen did not serve as an inspiration as one might think. In Carine’s words, “She is a prototype of contemporary fame, body, beauty, fame and femininity. Everything she has done and for her has influenced the concept of femininity in the society, for better or for worse. […] I wanted to capture this feeling of attraction and repulsion: the fantasy of glamor but also the poison and the prison of femininity and of society. ”
CR Fashion Book Issue # 14: Diamond Dolls
Models including Ashley Graham, Anok Yai, Halima Aden, Hannah Ferguson, Lauren Wasser, Paloma Elsesser, Cindy Kimberly, Hyunji Shin, Anna Rubin, Indira Scott and Callie Dixon came together to CR 14 to honor Barbie’s 60th birthday in a snapshot by Chris Maggio. Each model represents a different iteration of Barbie to celebrate diversity.
CR Fashion Book # 15: The Kardashian Clan
For CR 15, Kris Jenner poses with her five daughters for the Private / Public number. The 2019 cover was the family’s first fashion magazine cover in four years, and each member of the family wore Thierry Mugler and Yeezy while being photographed by Heji Shin.
CR China n ° 1: Selena Gomez
The singer, actress and Rare beauty founder graced the cover of RC China‘s first issue, photographed by Adrienne Raquel and worn in Balenciaga, Richard Quinn and Maison Wester. Gomez tells CR, “I think ‘no’ is a very powerful word. Often times people say yes, even in their hearts they would really like to say no. Saying no to negative thoughts in your own head or to someone outside really helps you control. “
