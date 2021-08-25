Lady Kitty Spencer looks exquisite in a Dolce & Gabbana dress at her friend Lady Jemima Herbert’s wedding





By Heather Cichowski Lady Kitty Spencer had the chance to wear her designer wedding dress, Dolce & Gabbana, when the bridegroom went out for a friend’s wedding Dame Jemima Herbert To Hugo davies the weekend of August 20.

princess dianaThe niece shared photos on Instagram Stories on August 23 of Jemima and Hugo’s wedding. These included snaps of Kitty getting ready for the big day with her glamorous team. The first photo showed lovely Lady Kitty in a pale blue lace dress from Italian designers topped with white Philippe Tréacy fascinating as she finished off her pre-wedding glam at Neville Hair and Beauty. Backstage Wedding Glam! Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer The newlyweds shared behind-the-scenes snaps at Hugo and Jemima’s wedding service. In one photo, beaming Kitty is seen next to the newlyweds at Wilton House, the headquarters of Jemima’s family in Wiltshire. The bride and groom posed with Lady Kitty. Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer Jemima is the girl of fire

17th Earl of Pembroke and Miranda, Dowager Countess of Pembroke. She and Hugo, an insurance broker, announced their engagement in January 2019 and were finally able to get married in August after they canceled their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Jemima was a radiant bride in her family’s tiara, the Pembroke tiara, and a timeless white long-sleeved wedding dress with cutout back. The gorgeous design featured floral embroidery at the waist and back, and coordinated with her tulle veil. Jemima posted photos of her bridal and wedding look on her Instagram. She called it, “The best day of my life.” For the reception, many people donned different outfits, including Kitty. She featured a marigold yellow dress with an asymmetrical neckline. The model completed the look with a Dolce & Gabbana bag in bronze. Jemima also opted for a party outfit with a one-strap neckline as well as ruffle details. Wedding outfits. Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer It was arguably a very special moment for Kitty to see Jemima get married as the two have been friends for several years. Lady Kitty has already shared photos of her boyfriend

The revenge of a blonde-a themed bachelorette party from July 2021, which took place before

Kitty’s wedding. Kitty was dressed to fit the theme in a pink dress from Dolce & Gabbana. “When one of your favorite people in the world has a

The revenge of a blonde-themed bachelorette party (swipe right to see how I was born ready and very impatient for this theme thanks to @dolcegabbana)! ”Kitty wrote on Instagram at the time. Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Jemima Herbert at the Cartier Queen’s Cup final in June 2015. Photo: David M. Benett / Getty Images The 30-year-old added: “I can’t wait to see you marry Jemimz.” MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer Shares New Wedding Dress Backstage Photo For Special Reason Jemima’s marriage to Hugo likely brings back memories of Kitty’s own marriage. Ambassador Dolce & Gabbana marries

Michael lewis at Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in a spectacular wedding Complete with six different bridal looks. Don’t miss a beat with HELLO! from Canada The Daily Hits newsletter, your daily dose of royal and celebrity news, fashion, weddings and more. Click here to register for free !

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021082461232/lady-kitty-spencer-wears-bridal-designer-dolce-and-gabbana-dress-at-friend-lady-jemima-herberts-wedding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos