1960s fashion trends to wear now





The fashion of the 1960s embodied a new sense of relaxed freedom. Longer skirts were swapped for minis while groovy flared jeans replaced starch-pressed capris. Fashion icons like Brigitte Bardot and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis were admired and often emulated, encouraging viewers to experiment with their own personal styles. Take inspiration from these five ’60s fashion trends you can invest in right now. The miniskirt Once controversial, the above-knee hemline is making a comeback. Dotted with plaid prints and cold-weather textures like tweed, the leggy skirt silhouette is best worn for fall with opaque tights and classic ballet flats or with socks and a moccasin. keystoneGetty Images Buy them here Carter Pleated Pleated Mini Skirt Alice + Olivia

saksfifthavenue.com $ 330.00 Checked cotton-blend twill mini skirt The Marc Jacobs

net-a-porter.com $ 495.00 Checked mini skirt REGION

farfetch.com $ 880.00 The striped T-shirt

The 60s weren’t all about psychedelic tie-dyes and cashmere prints. The simple Breton striped top was made famous by French movie star Jane Seberg in the 1960 film Breathless. Wear the tee effortlessly with jeans and low-top trainers or tucked into a flowing maxi skirt with a mule. Bob petersonGetty Images Buy them here Classic Short-Sleeve Striped Jersey T-Shirt for Boys Anthony Thomas Melillo vending machine

saksfifthavenue.com $ 88.00 Vintage organic cotton t-shirt The silk scarf A must have accessory from the ’60s, printed silk scarves can be tied around the neck or worn as a glamorous piece of hair. You can also use them to accessorize the handles of your favorite handbag. MirrorpixGetty Images Buy them here Silk and cashmere scarf LOEWE

net-a-porter.com $ 350.00 Printed silk scarf Balenciaga

net-a-porter.com $ 395.00 Mulberry silk-twill scarf Burberry

net-a-porter.com $ 550.00 Flared pants A symbol of rebellion, the ’60s gave way to flared denim models and bold printed pants that were hard to miss. You can still wear party pants today, but try something minimal like a simple navy blazer or a cozy cable knit. Ralph ackermanGetty Images Buy them here Flared floral print Adam lippes

net-a-porter.com $ 690.00 $ 276.00 (60% off) Flared pants in printed jersey Diane von furstenburg

net-a-porter.com $ 275.00 Corduroy flared pants Nili Lotan

net-a-porter.com $ 395.00 Flared floral print LoveShackFantasy

net-a-porter.com $ 345.00 The signature handbag With their structured silhouettes and top-handle design, the ’60s it-bags have reappeared among the most coveted bag styles of 2021. Invest in one today. Keystone-FranceGetty Images Buy them here Mini Jackie 1961 Crossbody Bag Gucci

gucci.com $ 1,980.00 Elegant bag Mansur Gavriel

shopbop.com $ 795.00 Small double bag Lee Radziwill Tory Burch

shopbop.com $ 598.00 This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/a37373299/60s-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos