Oklahoma Man’s ‘Mega Mower’ Leads to Social Media Fame

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma. “I am probably the biggest redneck you will meet in your life.”

You can’t get more “Oklahoma” than Trez Beck.

“I have the big truck and the big lawn mower and stuff,” Beck said. “So I guess this can be classified as a redneck. “

This 22-year-old lives in Valliant, Oklahoma.

“You blink once, you’re going to miss it,” he said. “It’s about as big as it gets!”

However, Beck is known around the world as the builder of the “Mega Mower” – a lawn mower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.

“I grew up in the machine shop learning to tinker and everything,” Beck said.

Four years ago, Beck had the brilliant idea to use the skills he learned from his grandfather and modify the Little Lawn Mower.

“I’m a bit mechanically inclined and a bit dumb too,” he said. “So I decided ‘let’s put these big tires on a lawn mower and see what we can do with them.'”

The Mega Mower is a regular Craftsman lawn mower with its original engine, but it’s a little taller now since he added 37-inch tires from his old truck.

“I’m 6’2” and the seat of this one is actually perfectly level with my head here. “

Top speed is around 15 miles per hour.

“It’s a complicated little machine, but it works.”

A friend told Beck that if he starts posting videos he thinks he might go viral. It turns out that this friend was right. Beck’s TikTok account has doubled in size and now has almost 3 million likes. People everywhere want to know what’s coming next.

When asked how it went when he turned the Mega Mower into a pontoon boat, Beck said, “It went really well. I was planning on getting her out on the water and turns around, but it worked a lot better than I expected. “

Now Beck is trying to get his creation labeled so he can officially get out on the water and fish.

“I think that would be funny.”

Beck’s creation is so funny and so popular that he was contacted by the producers of MTV’s “Ridiculousness”.

“I’m actually going to participate in one of their episodes with some of my videos on TikTok.”

A clothing line is also in preparation. Beck says Yee Yee Apparel’s Granger Smith contacted him.

“I think it would be nice because it just screams redneck,” Beck said. “A big, raised lawn mower, you know. It’s in their alley. “

Beck says he has big plans for the Mega Mower and enjoys the journey to fame and maybe even fortune.

“Here I am, I’m actually going to be on TV with it,” he said. “It’s positively Oklahoma and when they see that thing, they’ll say yes, that’s McCurtain County right there.”

