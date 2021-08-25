12 South Asian fashion, lifestyle and beauty innovators that should be on your radar

We don’t need an excuse to celebrate South Asian fashion, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and even stationery. You can’t put a number on the influence of South Asians on these global industries, it’s priceless. And for women like me, it’s powerful to see the portrayal of people who share the same skin tone and not only are redefining the industry, but also breaking down stereotypes about what. South Asian beauty and fashion should look like.

Ahead I rounded 12 Companies and brands belonging to South Asia which are inspired by their cultural roots and the history of offering a range of products. Let’s face it: Beauty and fashion trends are constantly evolving, but their underlying inspirations are forever timeless. These female founders and co-founders revisit tradition by creating stunning pieces and looks that you will want to keep forever. Whether you’re looking for everyday wear or wedding-worthy accessories, they’ve got you covered.

Many brands below have also created sustainable businesses. You won’t find any fast fashion on this list, but you will find chic clothes you can rent, heirloom jewelry, and vegan handbags with the proceeds going to organization in Kenya that protects elephants.

Are you looking for sustainable, inclusive, accessible or high-end luxury products? Your search is over, I have found something for everyone. And if you order from these international companies in USA, don’t worry, the vast majority of them will be shipped right to your door. You may just need to pull out your exchange rate calculator for a few of the sites below.

Be back, I get my credit card.

Courtesy of Ceremonie Studio.

Founder Smita Goenka gave up her career in American companies, moved across the pond and immediately recognized that she wanted to fill the void in the South Asian jewelry market that caters to modern women who are fiercely fashionable and have impeccable taste. His luxury jewelry brand, Goenka jewelry, was born out of her dream of merging classic and contemporary styles while showcasing her Rajasthani heritage. This will make any woman, especially a bride, feel nothing less than a queen. In just three years, she has made countless women feel like royalty.

The story continues

Courtesy of Suburbia Photography.

Everyone deserves a good night’s sleep, and Lexi & Teal will make sure you get yours. The British silk accessories brand specializing in eye masks and pillowcases was launched in November 2020 by Indo-Mauritian and Scottish founder Amelia Allan whose products value sustainability and quality. Being Asian is part of Amelias’ identity, and she has made sure her brand reflects it.

Courtesy of Akansha Sethi.

London-based Indian jewelry designer Akansha Sethi creates exquisite jewelry inspired by the places she visited and the artistic movements she studied. Akansha Collections of rings, necklaces, pendants and buttons focus on portraying her Indian heritage through the use of color, historical narrative and a technique and skill specific to jewelry making. Recognized as one of the 50 most influential Indian women in the world by Vogue India, the entrepreneur and designer presents her jewelry online and in exclusive boutiques in London, Los Angeles and New York.

Courtesy of Ishan Singh.

Are you tired of spending a lot of money on clothes that you can only wear once or twice? The same goes for Karishma Gupta, born in Agra. Founder of Satatland (Satat means sustainable in Hindi), a British brand of sustainable second-hand clothing. It is made of handpicked materials that reduce pollution and restore biodiversity while looking super stylish. Karishma has worked with textile and clothing manufacturers in Bangladesh, India, and the Middle East and noticed how devastated water and land were in the process of making clothing. She promised to create a Mark which reflects its vision of how fashion is to be produced, consumed and eliminated, and offers models for hire, hire and purchase.

Courtesy of Lichtwaas.

Animal lover, Aum Nanavati is the founder of AMAR, a brand of plant-based vegan handbags from Belgium, whose products are made from cactus leather. The South Asian founder comes from strong family and community support and has reflected these values ​​in his business to create a community of like-minded people. Her brand is luxurious and cruelty-free and aims to end the endangerment and abuse of animals in the fashion world.

Courtesy of Bina Khan.

Renowned makeup artist Bina khan celebrates and redefines South Asian beauty practices and inspires women around the world to eliminate outdated visions of colorism. Through her work, she wants women to get rid of their habit of looking at themselves through the prism of their insecurities. Her take on beauty is empowerment, she recognizes that the voices of older generations, especially when it comes to skin color, are deeply rooted and focus on correcting the pain of colorism through celebrating the unique beauty of each person. Make sure to check out Binas online makeup course to learn to self-glamor.

Courtesy of Tori Mumtaz.

Founded by mother-daughter duo, Sonal and Karnika Kisnadwala, who have lived in and outside diaspora populations in Hong Kong, New York and now in London, kaanjj is the world’s leading digital marketplace with a mission to connect Western customers to South Asian culture through timeless textiles, jewelry and accessories. With a mixture of more than 50 established and emerging designer labels From India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the multigenerational hub focuses on modern and sustainable fashion that ranges from sarees to work wear.

Courtesy of Rajvi Vora.

Rajvi Voras’ love for ancient jewelry and design, old stories and her ancestors and what they represent inspired her to create her brand. Beaver jewelry named after his grandmother and translating to Gift of God. Rajasthan-inspired jewelry has been worn by the British aristocracy for centuries. In a big city like London, Kastur Jewels embodies the ideals Rajvi wants women (and men!) To feel when they wear a Kasturjewel: dignified, powerful, elegant, modest but elegant.

Courtesy of Amber Jean.

Weddings in South Asia tend to be multi-event affairs full of vibrancy, endless parties, and cultural traditions. Planning a wedding or engagement? Born in London, Nimisha Mistry, founder of Moments & More is the woman for you. Nimisha recognized how modern, bespoke stationery and art can enhance any event and make attendees feel valued. For the Gujarati entrepreneur, being South Asian means emphasizing family values ​​and celebrating with love, these are ideals she is sure to include in all of her unique stationery.

Courtesy of Kamal Patel.

Jewelry is not only meant to be worn, but also to be passed on. Originally from London, Kamal Patel, founder of KAMAL jewelry, draws inspiration from heritage to create bespoke 18k diamonds, gold jewelry and heirlooms to give, keep and pass on. Raised in a creative household, she pushed aside the cliché of South Asian societal norms of being a doctor or lawyer, and instead pursued art at the famous Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. Breaking down cultural barriers is something she also wants to convey.

Courtesy of Timothy Macketi.

Inspired by two thriving cities in the world, Mumbai and NYC, HoliCHIC is a contemporary South Asian women-led clothing, accessories, home and gifts brand that exists to create a new standard of modern opulence for conventional Indian fashion. Designer, founder and mompreneur Megha rao creates a fusion of Indowestern looks that merge Indian fabrics with Western silhouettes to create tasteful wardrobes. holiCHIC is not only found in the modern woman’s closet, but also in the wardrobe of choice in pop culture. music videos. And yes, they ship worldwide.

Courtesy of Khali Ghareeb.

Gemstone at HUR, founded by three sisters, is an affordable jewelry brand based on important female figures in the history of South Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Gemstone is also a storytelling platform, with a fascination for history and a desire to promote Pakistan’s gemstone treasure. Their latest collection INGASO (meaning dawn) co-created with social justice activist Fatou Wurie honors the innate power of black and brunette women around the world and is a celebration of women rising up against overwhelming challenges.

StyleCaster Newsletter

More from StyleCaster