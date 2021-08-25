Dress for Success San Antonio nonprofit helps put people back on their feet and back to work

SAINT ANTHONY With so many families in and around San Antonio struggling financially due to the pandemic, some nonprofits in the area are trying to help people return to work.

And one of those organizations is Dress for Success San Antonio.

It was difficult and we learned to navigate and overcome, as some nonprofits closed their doors. We have remained open to serve clients in our community and help them navigate the pandemic, said Stephanie Shokrian, Acting Executive Director of Dress for Success San Antonio.

During the pandemic, the local nonprofit has helped hundreds of people get back to work.

It’s a great process here, we’ve been open from the start of the pandemic without any interruptions to the sidewalk, and we’re also doing assessments at our facility. So the way it works is you can come through a referral process or just go in. Either way, that’s perfectly fine. And you will come in, you will get an assessment and a referral to our programs. After that, figure out exactly what your needs are, what your employment goals are, and help yourself out from there, Shokrian said.

Even though the facility is filled with a variety of career attire, Dress for Success San Antonio does more than just line you up with professional attire.

We are doing so and so much more ways to get back to construction, so you can land that job. It also means navigating the world of digital jobs. In today’s world, there is no longer a demand for paper. You have to go online, fill out the application, fill out the personality assessment. And how do you do that when you are really in a moment of crisis or tragedy? You don’t have Wi-Fi, you don’t have the cell phone to do it. You come to us, make an appointment, come in and you can use our computers. Our internet service will help you build your resume and get you started, Shokrian said.

The facility also has more than three rooms filled with clothes.

Our clothes come to us from our community donors. We have absolutely fabulous donors in our community who bring us tons and tons of clothes. We also have great partnerships with Calvin Klein. We have Ann Taylor who has been very good to us. Several local and national stores will bring us donations. We’re getting all kinds of good stuff, Shokrian said.

The program not only helps single people, it also contributes to the future of families.

It’s generations. And what that sometimes looks like is not really having the tools or the resources to find another way. So we offer them enthusiasm, encouragement and support to shed light on another path, said Shokrian.

For those who are interested, there is always a way to help.

The best way to help is to go ahead and check out our website. Click on our events page and find out which events you would like to attend. We have our annual fundraising gala in October which will be held at the St. Anthony Hotel. It will be a great evening with a live auction and will help the greatest cause of all right now, which is getting people back to work in our community, Shokrian said.

If you have any questions about the events or want to know more, Click here.