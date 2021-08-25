For her 100th birthday, fashion icon Iris Apfel aims to celebrate bold fashion – Glossy

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For fans of daring fashion, the year of Iris Apfels’ 100th birthday turns out to be a banger – which is exactly as she designed it.

On Tuesday, five days before his 100th birthday, the interior designer turned fashion icon published The Zentennial Iris Apfel Collection of glasses with Zenni Optical. Complete with five frames in several colors, the capsule is the first original collection resulting from the four-year partnership between Apfels and Zenni. It started in May with an Apfel edition of 100 existing Zenni frames.

This is the latest in a series of brand partnerships that Apfel has put in place since January. Also in May, Apfel organized four interior decoration collections for Lowes and an assortment of colorful styles for Etsy. According to Apfel, other partnerships are underway.

Michelle Ticknor, head of lifestyle and social impact partnerships at Zenni, said the company started working with Apfel following a cold call from his agent at the end of last year. They were thinking about the different ways to celebrate and the different categories that made sense to Iris, to kick off her year, she said.

An outfit isn’t complete without one signature accessory, or several, to show off your individuality. Mine are glasses – the bigger and shinier they are, the better, Apfel said. I knew I had to find a fabulous eyewear partner to launch an eyewear line.

A second brand new Iris x Zenni collection is slated for this year around the holidays, and at least two per year will roll out until 2025. In the future, buyers can expect to see a collection for Valentine’s Day. , collaborations with well-known Apfel fans. and accessories designed by Apfel beyond glasses, including pouches and scarves.

Launched in 2013, Zenni is a DTC brand known for its affordable eyeglasses, which cost an average of $ 40. Its Apfel collaboration comes just a few months after the launch of the reading glasses. Since the start of the pandemic, many consumers of all ages are buying glasses online for the first time. It also didn’t hurt that Zoom, which offers an overview of meeting participants and their style, has become the new conference room.

Zennis’ other collaborators have included designers Coco and Breezy and Cynthia Rowley, actress Rashida Jones, from sports teams including the San Francisco 49ers and the Call of Duty League esports.

People say, why don’t you have more Gen-Z partners? Ticknor said. But our slogan is, glasses for all. She said Zenni is looking for partners who are genuine, reliable and speak to the values ​​of her audience. In addition, they must be prepared to take an active role in the partnership, rather than just being a figurehead. The company is currently looking to connect with people men identify with as it seeks to grow its male audience.

Sales of the Iris Apfel Edit in May exceeded sales expectations, Ticknor said, and the buyer skewed young people – primarily Gen Z and Gen Y. It was ranked according to themes representing Apfels passions including travel, flea markets, bazaars and bright colors. Her oversized round frames were among the styles.

Prior to the launch of Zentennial, the Zennis team traveled from San Francisco to Apfels Palm Beach four times for photo shoot design sessions, which supplemented the Zoom meetings and phone calls. They have captured a huge amount of content for lookbooks and videos featuring intimate conversations, among other marketing tools. Our last photoshoot was for four collections, Ticknor said.

[Iris] is not knitting, sewing, playing golf. She’s working, Ticknor said. She is one of the busiest women I know. She recalled a time in Palm Beach where Apfel said she had spent eight hours on the phone every day for the previous week. And Zenni’s team would often shoot videos of her until after 9 p.m., at her request to continue. She has more energy than a teenage girl.

For the new materials in the collections, Apfel chose colors from a hand-polished acetate candy store, Ticknor said. New Zenni colors include a azure, inspired by Apfels’ love of denim. The styles also feature inlaid metal engraving and enlarged temples to make Iris happy. New round and cat eye shapes are included, as are the modified versions of the frames that Apfel loved in the May edition. She was in the weeds with us on everything including the logo and branding, Ticknor said. She’s a designer at heart.

This collection is for anyone who tries to stand out from the crowd – breaking the sameness is difficult right now, Apfel said. You will see my love for architecture and bold colors, patterns and decors. These things will never cease to inspire me.

The glasses, which are available in corrective and anti-blue light lenses, are Zennis’ most expensive to date, between $ 45.95 and $ 49.95. Still, according to Ticknor, the price allows fashionistas to buy a pair for all their moods, seasons and days of the week.

To market the collection, Zenni relies on a panel of fashion and lifestyle micro-influencers who have been offered glasses. Influencers specializing in areas such as DIY fashion and photography will be recruited for future collections. Zenni will also rely on affiliate marketing, earned media – because people love it, Ticknor said – and Apfels’ 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Outside of digital, an unannounced anniversary activation is in the works, and Zenni plans to replicate some of his marketing efforts used for Apfels May edit. They included advertising on the back covers of airline magazines and on a notice board at the entrance to New York’s JFK Airport. The company also sponsored a Times Square billboard throughout the summer with all of its associates.

The Iris x Zenni collaboration comes as more and more fashion brands prioritize inclusiveness in their products and marketing to serve and speak to shoppers of all ages. More work with influencers 50 years and over, and brands like Michael kors showcase older models, including 51-year-old Naomi Campell, on their catwalks. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Gap Inc. celebrated the 90th birthday of its co-founder, Doris Fisher, by announcing a day of service and post happy birthday messages on their brand’s social media.

Overall, it’s wonderful to see the industry making strides towards inclusiveness, but I think the industry could do more and push the boundaries, especially when it comes to age, Apfel said. I accept to grow old and using my amazing life experiences in my work I always say that being passionate about my projects and putting my heart and soul into them has kept me young.

According to Zenni, its 2020 sales are up 29% from 2019. $ 329 million. It has grown by over 20% in each of its seven years of operation.