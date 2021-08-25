Internet’s ‘Worst MIL’ Demands Wedding Dress for Son’s Wedding in Viral Post

A bride-to-be did what any of us would do after finding out her future mother-in-law wanted to wear her own wedding dress for the wedding: she asked for advice on Facebook.

The exchange with the bride-to-be and the mother of her fiancee went from a sharing on Facebook, presented on Imgur, to a viral broadcast on RedditMonster-in-Law subreddit.

In the viral text exchange, the bride-to-be discovers that her fiancé’s mother has already chosen a dress for the fall 2022 wedding. Surprised, she texted her future MIL to see what the dress looks like . That’s when she realized the joke was on her.

“I told my baby that I had a dress and didn’t buy one,” replied the groom’s mother. It was then that the bride-to-be asked to see the dress.

“You’ve seen it before. Didn’t I show you my wedding album last week? continued the mother-in-law. She then sends a photo of a long-sleeved lace dress – her old wedding dress – lying on the floor.

In an attempt to ease the tension, the bride-to-be offers to help her fiancé’s mother find a new dress for the big day.

“I’m sorry, I don’t mean to be rude or anything, but are you planning to wear your wedding dress to our wedding? We could help you find a similar dress that matches our planned colors instead,” replied the bride. .

Much to her dismay, her future MIL triggered her anger via text message. “Don’t play these games with me you whore,” she replied. “It’s MY son’s wedding and I’m paying more than half of it. I’ll wear any fucking king’s robe I want and if you have anything to say about it… well, good luck to your family because god knows they are too poor to afford it as I already pay more than half. “

In an attempt to fully blame the bride-to-be, she continued. “Don’t you even dare try to ruin this moment for me. You know the rest of my kids won’t get married while I’m alive and this is the only wedding of my kids I’ll be in.”

At first, the bride was shocked by the explosive exchange and wasn’t even sure it was worth the fight. But in an attempt to ease the tension, she finally decided to talk to her fiancé about the situation. After explaining everything to his fiancé, he replied, “It’s not my mother who is a demon in her skin” and “Don’t doubt you. She can be cruel to other people but the fuck are you fucking me?”

It was then that the bride’s fiance took matters into his own hands and started talking directly to his mother. “How can you talk to XXX like that? What you told him was HORRID, I literally can’t believe you did that,” the son wrote to his mother.

While the mother did not respond to her son, she felt the need to fight even more with her future daughter by sending a screenshot of the now viral Facebook post.

“HOW DARE YOU HAVE NO RESPECT ???” the woman wrote under the screenshot. “We’ve been so gracious to accept you into our family and is that how you reward us ?? By making our family look bad on Facebook? You should be ashamed of yourself.

But it didn’t stop there. The MIL continued their rant and texted, “You can finally have my blessing… to leave my son alone B ** CH.”

The bride said she was at a loss for words which is why she felt the need to share the exchange online. Now strangers are supporting the bride and have called her fiancé’s mother a “wicked witch of marriage,” and the worst MIL people have ever seen.

One user commented on the Reddit thread: “This poor woman and her fiancé have to refuse her money, run away and never talk to her again. Oof.”

Other users took to Reddit to share their similar situations, with one user writing: “My FIL called me a whore for the first time when meeting the bastard and I quickly cut a lot of contact. barely seen in years and I would honestly prefer less. The poor girl with that MIL has to cut the ignition, cut her funding, run away and RUNNNNN. Mommy’s boy has to grow up or he’ll be left behind too! “

Many commentators agreed that the woman’s fiancé had a choice: to make his mother happy or to make his future wife happy.