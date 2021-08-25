Florida-inspired Royal Palm Social Club arrives at Navy Yard





Rendering from the Royal Palm Social Club courtesy of Studio Saint.

Bar owner Fritz Brogan grew up in Fort Lauderdale and worked for big political names in Florida. (The Republican agent was once deputy chief of staff to former Governor Rick Scott and aided Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign in 2016.) Now he and his business partner Reed Landry are taking inspiration from the State of Brogan originated for a beach bar called the Royal Palm Social Club. . He’s coming to Navy Yard next spring. “We always like energetic atmospheres,” says Landry. “It’s a concept we’ve been thinking about for some time, and I think this place is a good choice in terms of the space it offers very large.” In fact, the 13,000-square-foot two-story bar is the largest yet for Brogan and Landry, who operate Mission, Hawthorne and the Admiral. (They are also preparing to open a Tex-Mex spot called Salazar on 14th Street later this year.) It faces the gates of the Nationals Park Central Field. Menu details are still ongoing, but expect beach bar snacks, salads, and fish tacos alongside draft beers, seltzer, and frozen cocktails (like fros and margaritas). The ideal place for groups will have a “light and sunny” vibe with hanging swings, lots of greenery and garage doors that open to the outside. The first floor bar, with blue tiled floors and walls, will give you the feeling of wading into a swimming pool. The upstairs will have a cabana theme with circular tables next to the bar. And in Florida fashion, there will even be a shuffleboard. Royal Palm Social Club. 26 N St., SE. Food Editor Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind the DC food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian as of July 2016, she was culinary writer and columnist Young & Hungry at the Washington City Paper. She is originally from Colorado and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

