How LoveShackFancy Became a Must-Have for Grand Millennial-Style Homes

LoveShackFanacy Bedding and Wallpaper with A Street Prints

Dean Isidro



Founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013, LoveShackFantasy has quickly become the go-to label for vintage-inspired bohemian-chic fashion. Sold through many department stores and websites such as Revolve, the company has ten outlets, the most recent having opened in South Hampton, New York. With romantic flower prints and plenty of ruffles and overlays, this fun and feminine line has a truly unique look and an original concept very inspired by the Hamptons.

Cohen and his daughters in front of the South Hampton store

Photo of Aletiza



The brand’s first foray into the decor category came for the 2019 holiday season with table accessories including napkins and napkin rings. Perfect for table settings and gifts, LoveShackFancy’s aesthetic translates perfectly into this category. Expansion in home design has always been a dream of mine! We had so much fun creating these pieces. The collection is inspired by things I love in my own home and pieces I desperately wanted in my own living space, so I’m so excited to be able to share it with the rest of our LoveShackFancy girls, Cohen tells me.

Go home

Today, LoveShackFancy offers a huge range of home decorations including throws, pillows, bedding, and towels. There’s even a range of floral-print beach chairs with coordinating wetsuits created in collaboration with iconic surf brand Hurley.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

A print from the Fall 2021 collection

LoveShackFantasy



Although the fashion prints, which vary seasonally, are a bit different from the decor prints, they are figuratively cut from the same fabric with flowers that have an English garden aesthetic and sweet but sophisticated bows. Most of the designs look like what you would find on a linen napkin or teacup from an antique store or estate sale.

In the summer of 2021, the brand launched a charmingly beautiful wallpaper line with Street impressions. This is the natural next step for this category as the wallpaper creates an entire ambiance, allowing those who love the brand to integrate it into their home in a new way.

Wallpaper collection with A Street Prints

Dean Isidro



The Massachusetts-based company has also proven to be the perfect partner to work with, as it specializes in bespoke print designs. Each wallpaper in the LoveShackFancy collection coordinates perfectly with linens, including sheets, duvets, quilts and throws. The prints were therefore already designed. To create this collection, we drew on our own archive of our favorite forever prints, including Rosa Beaux and La Vie En Rose in pastel pinks and blues for the softest bedding and wallpaper, Cohen tells me. .

These designs easily appeal to a wide range of customers, including pure traditionalists as well as those who prefer a new traditional or millennial look. These wallpapers can also bring a touch of whimsy to more contemporary spaces. We thought these prints would lend themselves so well to romantics of every generation to decorate their home. I love that there are now so many new ways to style and play with these nostalgic, feminine prints, she says.

Mix and match fancy

Dean Isidro



Adam D’Agostine, Marketing Director at Brewster Home Fashions, which is the parent company of A-Street Prints, tells me: We are really excited to be able to collaborate with such a renowned clothing brand with such a singular and beloved aesthetic. . Unsurprisingly, their style and prints translated perfectly into wallpaper.

Cohen was also excited about this partnership. The whole process was so exciting for me that I imagined all the ways you could use these prints to create the most magical pieces. I loved being able to select some of our favorite prints and was so inspired with ideas on how to style them, she says.

Styling Floral Fantasy

While these designs are great for bedrooms, they are also great for other rooms in the house. Dining rooms are a perfect example, where wallpaper can be styled with LoveShackFancy napkins and tablecloths. It can take tabletop landscapes to a whole new level and elevate the ambiance of a space.

A Table Landscape at the South Hampton Store

Photo of Aletiza



These wallpapers are also perfect for transforming traditional style bathrooms and powder rooms, especially with floral print bath towels. It’s the perfect way to accessorize gold or brass hardware or vintage-inspired pillars like clawfoot tubs and white paneling. Its charm to an exponential degree.

One of Cohen’s favorite ways to style her designs is to match her dress print with table linens at parties. It’s so much fun and also sets the mood for the party. I love that with our expanded home collection, you can create all those special moments by mixing and matching your favorite prints, like matching your dress and table linens or coordinating your bedding with your wallpaper, she says. .

And after?

In addition to another collaboration with Beach Riot, LoveShackFancy will announce new store openings soon.