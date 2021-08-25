This oversized blazer for fall is available on Amazon for 30 hours





Fashion and beauty blogger @kerrently has partnered with The Drop to create “pieces that would make you feel polite and confident no matter what the occasion,” she said in a press release. You can wear the stylish blazers and silky tops for a day at the office and easily transform them for a night out. Keep scrolling to check out The Drop’s new collection before it’s gone.

The star of this limited edition collection is the double-breasted blazer dress, which comes in black and purple. It’s made from a mid-weight, soft stretch polyester blend, and it’s fully lined with fabric-covered epaulets and buttons. You can either wear it as a dress with a pair of over the knee boots, or unbutton it and slip it on with jeans and a tank top like an oversized blazer.

Buy it! @Kerrently’s black double-breasted Drop blazer dress, $ 79.90; amazon.com

Another remarkable piece is the black and white striped wrap shirt dress. It is also made from mid-weight polyester with an elastic waistband, a front panel that ties at the waist, buttoned cuffs and buttons on the front. “When the weekend rolls around, this dress might look casual with sneakers, but with a collar and a few loose buttons you suddenly have a sexy look that just needs a pair of high heels,” said @kerrently.

Buy it! The drop-stripe print half-button front shirt dress by @kerrently, $ 69.90; amazon.com

If you’re not quite ready for pants with buttons and zippers, but need a pair to wear for professional settings, the black jogging pants are about to become your must-haves. It is made from stretch satin with an elastic waist, slanted side pockets and elastic around the cuffs. According to @kerrently, you can pair them with the collection’s oversized blazer and a pair of heels for a ‘playful touch on a suit’.

Buy it! @Kerrently’s Black Drop Joggers, $ 49.90; amazon.com

You only have until 6 p.m. ET tomorrow to shop for these fancy pieces, so be sure to pick up your favorites on The new collection of The Drop before it’s too late.

