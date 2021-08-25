J.Lo shows off her sparkle in a sexy neon knit dress





J.Lo is not afraid of summer colors. Yesterday, the “On the Floor” singer took to Instagram to show off her latest standout ensemble while filming a special video for Sephora and her JLo Beauty skincare line. For the impromptu photoshoot, Lopez posed in a sexy neon green knit dress with a skin-bare cutout detail and her bright, fresh makeup. Instead of going for her usual voluminous hairstyle, the superstar wore her honey hair in slick, puffed locks with her bangs pinned back in a chic, preppy fashion. “My favorite color is neon whatever 💛💚 I made a funny little thing for @Sephora and @JLoBeauty coming soon 😙, ”Lopez wrote next to the post before tagging his loyal glam team. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Lopez was clearly not lying about his affinity for neon hues. In recent weeks, the singer has shared a number of Instagram posts sporting vibrant neon ensembles, including an elegant lace midi dress and, of course, that tiny neon yellow bikini as she enjoyed a Mediterranean vacation with Ben Affleck for his 52nd birthday. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Lopez has been busy this summer. In addition to rekindling her romance with her former fiance, the singer moved to Los Angeles with her two teenage twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, to be closer to her beau. “This is not a summer adventure. They are planning a future together. They are having serious discussions about how they can make it all work. Between their relationship, their kids and their job, they know it will be difficult. balance, “said a source once said People. Bianca Betancourt

Associate editor

Bianca Betancourt is Associate Editor-in-Chief at HarpersBAZAAR.com where she covers celebrity news, pop culture and, of course, Royal Family news.

