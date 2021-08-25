Cincinnati men balk at Daring Sheath Trousers in 1908

HHumans are such frail creatures, willingly submitting to the whimsical whims of fashion! In 1908, one of those capricious whims landed with a thud in Cincinnati: the dreaded sheath pants.

The Cincinnati Post (September 1908), image from Greg Hand’s microfilm

With the new century, menswear had become bolder and more adventurous, but less so than female styles, which we explored last week. The staid gray / brown haze of the Victorian property blended into the innovative Edwardian styles in which, it seemed, everything was worth trying. A dispatch from New York in September 1908 proclaimed the daring clothes awaiting the men of Cincinnati:

Wealthy green hunters will see lead in clothing colors, but it can be striped. To go with the green suit, you have to have a green hat. Soft hats, preferably plush, are worn by the best hatters. They are known as Yodels (the hats, not the hatter) and are obviously of Swiss origin. In the wake of the yodel hat is the Marathon tie, whose main point of excellence seems to be that its colors are fast.

One can only imagine a striped green suit topped with a sumptuous green yodel and accented with a Marathon tie, whatever it is. But the fashion mavens saved their main dish for the lower extremities:

But perhaps the most striking novelty of all is the sheath pants. In these, the seams of the legs on the outside, instead of going all the way down, will stop at the knee and be laced from that point.

Where does this come from? It turns out that the idea to lace up slit clothes came from women’s fashion. Spring fashions of 1908 included the sheath skirt, sometimes known as the directoire style, slit down the front to expose the legs of women wearing tight pants. According to The inspector [May 22, 1908]:

When French milliners first presented them at Longchamps a few weeks ago, the shapely girls wearing the new clothes were unceremoniously chased away by callous policemen, whose sense of art had not been sufficiently educated. It remains to be seen whether the Cincinnati milliners will succeed in popularizing the clothes.

The sheath skirts dared not flash on the fixed sidewalks of Cincinnatis. The idea of ​​women wearing pants was still very offensive, if not illegal. By fall, however, fashion designers had thrown their designs on the male side of humanity. Walter L. Hurley, a salesperson at Shillitos, drew the short straw and actually put on a pair of these pants for a photo in Cincinnati Post [September 25, 1908]:

The new sheath pants are on sale in Cincinnati, available to anyone who gets up and pays the $ 5 a pair and they’re actually worn. And really, in fact, these aren’t such terribly bad things to look at, not even as bad as their ancestor, the sheath dress.

A spokesperson for Shillito said The post office that the department store had in fact not sold any sheath pants but that there had been some interest.

Since the pants went on sale last Saturday, there have been two and three calls daily at the John Shillito store from people seriously considering wearing them. By next week, the company expects to have sold some of them, and by the following week, either all the men in town are expected to be wearing them or the police will have them. instructed to arrest anyone who does.

While no report of an arrest for wearing the sheath pants has survived, it is also noteworthy that no report of anyone actually wearing the daring overalls has survived either.

The condemnation of the style came quickly. In his A dictionary of men’s clothing, published later in 1908, William Henry Baker threw himself on sheath pants and tore them to shreds and plush:

Sheath pants, one of the idioms of 1908, undoubtedly attributable to the hysterical feminine revival of directoire immodesty and their pernicious effect on certain men too invertebrate to assume the precious responsibilities of their sex.

While no living man seems to have bought or worn sheath pants in Cincinnati, humorous columnists and cartoonists have enjoyed fashion and milked it for ideas. In a cartoon, a fashionable young woman criticizes a man in sheath pants:

Copycat! You used our corsets and button-up shoes and now you have made our sheath idea your own. In another year you will be wearing a rat in your hair.

The Cincinnati Post (September 1908), image from Greg Hand’s microfilm

Another cartoon suggested that the sheath pants promulgated the feminization of men to the point that women would give up their seats on crowded streetcars to make way for dandies in sheath pants. Despite the implication that sheath pants were sissified, one designer showed manly President Theodore Roosevelt admiring the sheath pants worn by his Secretary of War William Howard Taft and Vice President Charles Fairbanks.

Fashion influencers learned their lesson, and the 1909 forecast for men’s clothing predicted an end to bizarre clothing and a return to grays, grays, and grays.

Solid effects will distinguish the best dressed man from the one who wears his costume of recent years.

Almost. The Cincinnati Commercial Tribune [December 15, 1908] predicts the return of the sheath effect in stylish men’s overcoats. The more has changed, the more the same!