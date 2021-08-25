Fashion
Is the fashion industry ready to come full circle or are we going in circles?
Trade-in programs, clothing rentals, and resale apps are hot trending topics right now, and for good reason. The planet is heating up and brands are starting to notice that it’s time to do something about all the clothes we have.
About 85% of the world’s clothing ends up in landfills. As more governments implement sustainability legislation to tackle these staggering numbers, brands are starting to seriously consider their supply chains and other ways to reduce their environmental impact. One concept that we see floating around in the industry is the circularity model.
What is circularity?
The main idea behind circularity is that when the end consumer is done with the product, it goes back into the supply chain instead of the landfill. Consider the shirt you are wearing. What will become of it when it is no longer portable? Is it made from natural fibers, synthetic materials or a mixture? Its composition will determine whether it can be recycled into fiber, sub-cycled into insulation / filler material, or sent to landfill.
When products are designed with circularity in mind, the end of life is considered at the same time as the beginning so that at the end of its life, it can be recycled into fiber and sent back into the supply chain.
Brands are implementing circularity in their supply chains through take-back programs. These are usually incentives and consist of offering the customer store credit in exchange for their old clothes. The garments are then sent to textile recycling facilities, sorted and either re-processed into fiber for the brand to use, or they go through another recycling step.
What is the delay?
If a circular business model keeps clothes out of landfills, why aren’t more brands participating in these programs? If we know the model is working, how can we deploy these initiatives globally?
The answer comes in a few parts. On the one hand, we have to go back to that initial concept behind designing for circularity: when products are designed to come full circle, the end is considered along with the beginning. Circular brands design clothing from the start with the intention of re-entering the supply chain. For this reason, they usually only use one material per garment, such as 100% cotton or linen, which makes the recycling process infinitely easier.
When you consider that the majority of clothes are made of mixed materials, you can see how this can complicate the process. There are currently very limited resources for recycling mixed materials. Recycling of materials has been grossly underfunded and managed by non-profit organizations. As more funding and scale-up opportunities emerge, the sustainability industry is still lagging behind and competing with the very established fast-paced fashion industry.
The path to follow
Although it is far from a fully closed loop system, the industry has undergone key changes in recent years. With the rise of in-house resale and resale apps, more and more clothing is seeing new life, or more, rather than being sent to thrift stores or landfills.
Also noted increased consumer demand for supply chain transparency and sustainability measures. As more and more brands seek out organizations like Green story for their life cycle analysis (LCA) and transparency data, the closer we get to significant changes at the manufacturing level.
Doing an LCA is a great way to attract investors keen to support impact-based businesses and shows how our commitment to climate measurement is making a positive difference, says Suzanne Siemens, co-founder and CEO of Aisle, customer of Green Story.
While this isn’t a perfect solution, brands and consumers are starting to understand the importance of diverting clothing from landfills and tracking its impact on the environment.
