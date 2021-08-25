Vogue.com Executive Fashion Director Shares Her Fall Must-Haves

As much as I love summer, I can’t help but be excited about fall, otherwise known as layering season. Some of my best fall outfits are classic pieces like jeans, sweaters and great boots, worn in a smart way. After a season of light cotton fabrics and vaporous white dresses, I gravitate towards richer, warmer hues that are universally flattering, like forest green and deep burgundy. And striped knits and sturdy boots are quickly replacing sarongs and summer patterned flip flops.

I think of a great fall wardrobe as a bit of a puzzle: select a few key pieces that, when put together, look perfect. The must-have boot, the go-anywhere dress, the versatile bageach item in and of itself are pretty basic, but when styled the right way, they work magic.

With September on the horizon, I can finally turn to the new season for which I have concocted my list of fall must-haves. Most of these things can be bought in my own wardrobe, but the designers also have refreshed versions of these fall wardrobe essentials that I can’t help but notice.

Altuzarra has a rust-colored knit dress that I know will be used a lot when we come back to the office, while the durable, all-weather Everlanes gumboots will make my commutes even more enjoyable. Additionally, there is an Attersee tote with a seasonless stripe that I plan to wear straight from summer to fall. These, plus 19 other things on my mind, to come.

The versatile dress

It’s the perfect all-around dress. I can pair it with boots and wear it to the office, but just as easily wear it with sneakers for a casual weekend dinner. The color and the print immediately put me in the autumn mood.

Veronica Beard Swedie floral-print cotton-blend poplin midi dress

The heeled investment boot

These Celine boots are an investment, but they are well worth it. I bought these boots three years ago on a trip to Paris, and they pair with just about anything. They hit the exact right spot above my calf, and even though the heel is high, I can still walk quite easily. I also observed them in a hunter green color. When you find the perfect pair, why move on?

Céline Claude calfskin ankle boots

The printed blouse

my friend, and Vogue Mexico EIC, Karla Martinez, is the queen of the printed poplin blouse. I saw this Polo RL and immediately thought of it. I hope I look as chic as her wearing it with my favorite high waisted Khaite jeans.

Polo Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt

The weekend shoulder bag

I always run with my kids on the weekends, and this Loewe crossbody bag is the right hands-free bag to hold all my essentials, keys, wallet and mask.

Loewe Gate mini grained-leather cross-body bag

The fall stripe

I have an addiction to striped sweaters. While I don’t need another classic stacking in my closet, this matching set will be my 2021 update.

La Ligne crochet-stitch striped crew-neck sweater La Ligne crochet-knit skirt

Polished knit dress

The unpretentious dress. Perfect for those chilly fall days, this rust-colored Altuzarra dress is easy to slip on and take to the office.

Altuzarra Alice belted cashmere midi dress

The work bag

The newly reinvented Diana bag has been on my wishlist since its release this summer. As we prepare to head back to the office, I can’t imagine a better bag to carry my laptop than this one.

Gucci Diana medium tote bag

The Isle of Autumn Fair

Nothing says fall as well as a good Fair Isle knit. Weekend Max Mara makes excellent, slightly oversized knits.

Max Mara Brigida weekend sweater

The infallible jeans

These black jeans go perfectly with cozy fall sweaters.

Khaite Vivian jeans in washed black

The matching set

Anyone who knows me knows that I love a skirt and top set. I love how soft and feminine this floral ensemble by Paco Rabanne is. I try to add more prints and patterns to my wardrobe, and it does the trick.

Paco Rabanne rosebud print stretch-jersey top Paco Rabanne lace-trimmed rosebud print satin midi skirt

The weekend boot

I need a boot to fight the elements that come with the fall, and Everlane’s is the right one. Whether it’s picking apples with my kids on the weekends or running in the rain on dates, this classic will help me get through it.

The Shirt Dress

Have you ever had a day where you just didn’t want to think about having to get dressed? I have them all the time and always find that a classic shirt dress is just what I need to feel fit enough to go out. I love the color of it APC.

Morgane APC Belted Flannel Shirt Dress

The essential t-shirt

Each season calls for a restocking of my favorite Rag & Bone white t-shirt.

Rag & Bone the slub t-shirt

The touch of summer

Who said a summer bag was only for summer? I carry this Attersee tote everywhere, and no change of season will change that. It’s a durable bag that’s just as good for a fall weekend getaway as it is for a day at the beach.

The tailoring belt

I have this belt in brown, and I can’t tell you how often I wear it. You can remove the thinnest belt, so you get two for the price of one!

Ulla Johnson Paola twisted leather belt

The fall print

I swap my shiny summer kaftans for go-anywhere dresses in fall jewelery tones, like this new brand’s favorite. Cllas Milan.

Cllas Milano Tilda leaf-print ruffled midi dress

Evening dress

With events slowly making a comeback, this retro-inspired Paco Rabanne evening dress makes me want to dress again in the fall.