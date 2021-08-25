Fashion
Vogue.com Executive Fashion Director Shares Her Fall Must-Haves
As much as I love summer, I can’t help but be excited about fall, otherwise known as layering season. Some of my best fall outfits are classic pieces like jeans, sweaters and great boots, worn in a smart way. After a season of light cotton fabrics and vaporous white dresses, I gravitate towards richer, warmer hues that are universally flattering, like forest green and deep burgundy. And striped knits and sturdy boots are quickly replacing sarongs and summer patterned flip flops.
I think of a great fall wardrobe as a bit of a puzzle: select a few key pieces that, when put together, look perfect. The must-have boot, the go-anywhere dress, the versatile bageach item in and of itself are pretty basic, but when styled the right way, they work magic.
With September on the horizon, I can finally turn to the new season for which I have concocted my list of fall must-haves. Most of these things can be bought in my own wardrobe, but the designers also have refreshed versions of these fall wardrobe essentials that I can’t help but notice.
Altuzarra has a rust-colored knit dress that I know will be used a lot when we come back to the office, while the durable, all-weather Everlanes gumboots will make my commutes even more enjoyable. Additionally, there is an Attersee tote with a seasonless stripe that I plan to wear straight from summer to fall. These, plus 19 other things on my mind, to come.
The versatile dress
It’s the perfect all-around dress. I can pair it with boots and wear it to the office, but just as easily wear it with sneakers for a casual weekend dinner. The color and the print immediately put me in the autumn mood.
The heeled investment boot
These Celine boots are an investment, but they are well worth it. I bought these boots three years ago on a trip to Paris, and they pair with just about anything. They hit the exact right spot above my calf, and even though the heel is high, I can still walk quite easily. I also observed them in a hunter green color. When you find the perfect pair, why move on?
The printed blouse
my friend, and Vogue Mexico EIC, Karla Martinez, is the queen of the printed poplin blouse. I saw this Polo RL and immediately thought of it. I hope I look as chic as her wearing it with my favorite high waisted Khaite jeans.
The weekend shoulder bag
I always run with my kids on the weekends, and this Loewe crossbody bag is the right hands-free bag to hold all my essentials, keys, wallet and mask.
The fall stripe
I have an addiction to striped sweaters. While I don’t need another classic stacking in my closet, this matching set will be my 2021 update.
Polished knit dress
The unpretentious dress. Perfect for those chilly fall days, this rust-colored Altuzarra dress is easy to slip on and take to the office.
The work bag
The newly reinvented Diana bag has been on my wishlist since its release this summer. As we prepare to head back to the office, I can’t imagine a better bag to carry my laptop than this one.
The Isle of Autumn Fair
Nothing says fall as well as a good Fair Isle knit. Weekend Max Mara makes excellent, slightly oversized knits.
The infallible jeans
These black jeans go perfectly with cozy fall sweaters.
The matching set
Anyone who knows me knows that I love a skirt and top set. I love how soft and feminine this floral ensemble by Paco Rabanne is. I try to add more prints and patterns to my wardrobe, and it does the trick.
The weekend boot
I need a boot to fight the elements that come with the fall, and Everlane’s is the right one. Whether it’s picking apples with my kids on the weekends or running in the rain on dates, this classic will help me get through it.
The Shirt Dress
Have you ever had a day where you just didn’t want to think about having to get dressed? I have them all the time and always find that a classic shirt dress is just what I need to feel fit enough to go out. I love the color of it APC.
The essential t-shirt
Each season calls for a restocking of my favorite Rag & Bone white t-shirt.
The touch of summer
Who said a summer bag was only for summer? I carry this Attersee tote everywhere, and no change of season will change that. It’s a durable bag that’s just as good for a fall weekend getaway as it is for a day at the beach.
The tailoring belt
I have this belt in brown, and I can’t tell you how often I wear it. You can remove the thinnest belt, so you get two for the price of one!
The fall print
I swap my shiny summer kaftans for go-anywhere dresses in fall jewelery tones, like this new brand’s favorite. Cllas Milan.
Evening dress
With events slowly making a comeback, this retro-inspired Paco Rabanne evening dress makes me want to dress again in the fall.
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/fall-fashion-must-haves-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]