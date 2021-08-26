Nigerian designer aims to make luxury fashion inclusive with handbags

Nigerian fashion brand Winston Leather is making luxury fashion more accessible with its leather goods.

Its founder, Winston Udeagha, runs the family-owned leather manufacturing business in Kano, Nigeria.

Most handbags from Winston Leather cost $ 200 or less.

A good handbag can make or break any outfit. No matter how much you have, you can always find a reason to need a new one.

For designer Winston Udeagha, founder of the African fashion brand Winston Leather, leather handbags are not just a fashion accessory, they are part of its heritage. Speaking to Insider, he said he descended from a long line of leather suppliers based in Kano, Nigeria, a town in the country’s northern region known as the leather-making capital.

Udeagha learned the trade of leather-making from his father, who learned it from those close to him.

“For literally hundreds of years this leather has been the most sought after. It also has to do with the breed of animal that thrives in Nigeria due to the climate, food and vegetation,” Udeagha said. to Insider.





Models wearing Winston leather handbags.

When Udeagha founded Winston Leather in the early 1990s, the company primarily supplied leather suppliers to fashion brands like Ralph Lauren, who then sold their products at luxury prices, he said. European brands like Louis Vuitton also source leather for their handbags from the Nigerian company Udeagha.

Udeagha has since started selling leather accessories like shoes, laptop sleeves and, more recently, handbags, on the Winston Leather Website.

Most Winston Leather handbags range from $ 55 to $ 200. Udeagha said he wants fashion-conscious consumers to treat themselves to luxury items, especially people in his community who make leather but don’t own it themselves.

He recalled a time when he watched a report on a family of cocoa farmers living in Ghana, and he said that none of them had tasted chocolate despite the cultivation of the ingredients that make the gourmet treat for consumers in Western countries.

“A lot of Africans don’t have high-quality leather products. It’s the same thing,” Udeagha said.

As Udeagha worked to grow his business in 2020, the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd sparked a movement of support black-owned businesses across several sectors.

That year, Udeagha’s business reached a new audience after the fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie and Udeagha are engaged in Twitter thread on the luxury industry’s reliance on leather manufacturers in Kano, and Christie tweeted about his own Winston leather bag.





A screenshot of a tweet from Shelby Ivey Christie about Winston Leather handbags in July 2020.



Christie, who is known to share Twitter threads about the origins of popular clothing and the creative influence of the African diaspora in the industry, told Insider in an email that she met Winston Leather during of his research on West African tanneries and their link with luxury fashion brands.

“It’s important for me to always show how black people have always played a role in ethics and the fashion industry. Their business was a great example of that,” said Christie.

In June 2020, Winston Leather recorded its highest sales in 30 years in business, Udeagha told Insider.





Winston Leather customers Danielle (left) and Megan Reyes (right) pose with handbags made and designed by Winston Udeagha’s company.

Udeagha said he hopes to help change the conversation about how luxury is defined and how traditional definitions of luxury fashion can limit black creatives who are often excluded from these circles.

“My idea of ​​luxury is being able to express yourself through fashion or other products in a way that is unique to you,” Udeagha said.

“There are too many ways we are divided. As a black person, I feel like I have been left out of a lot of things,” Udeagha said.

Udeagha said he hopes Winston Leather will give everyone access to high-end fashion.

“I insist on including everyone, everyone who loves fashion [and] who wants luxury, ”he said.