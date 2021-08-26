Fashion
Nigerian designer aims to make luxury fashion inclusive with handbags
- Nigerian fashion brand Winston Leather is making luxury fashion more accessible with its leather goods.
- Its founder, Winston Udeagha, runs the family-owned leather manufacturing business in Kano, Nigeria.
- Most handbags from Winston Leather cost $ 200 or less.
- Visit the Insider home page for more stories.
A good handbag can make or break any outfit. No matter how much you have, you can always find a reason to need a new one.
For designer Winston Udeagha, founder of the African fashion brand Winston Leather, leather handbags are not just a fashion accessory, they are part of its heritage. Speaking to Insider, he said he descended from a long line of leather suppliers based in Kano, Nigeria, a town in the country’s northern region known as the leather-making capital.
Udeagha learned the trade of leather-making from his father, who learned it from those close to him.
“For literally hundreds of years this leather has been the most sought after. It also has to do with the breed of animal that thrives in Nigeria due to the climate, food and vegetation,” Udeagha said. to Insider.
When Udeagha founded Winston Leather in the early 1990s, the company primarily supplied leather suppliers to fashion brands like Ralph Lauren, who then sold their products at luxury prices, he said. European brands like Louis Vuitton also source leather for their handbags from the Nigerian company Udeagha.
Udeagha has since started selling leather accessories like shoes, laptop sleeves and, more recently, handbags, on the Winston Leather Website.
Most Winston Leather handbags range from $ 55 to $ 200. Udeagha said he wants fashion-conscious consumers to treat themselves to luxury items, especially people in his community who make leather but don’t own it themselves.
He recalled a time when he watched a report on a family of cocoa farmers living in Ghana, and he said that none of them had tasted chocolate despite the cultivation of the ingredients that make the gourmet treat for consumers in Western countries.
“A lot of Africans don’t have high-quality leather products. It’s the same thing,” Udeagha said.
As Udeagha worked to grow his business in 2020, the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd sparked a movement of support black-owned businesses across several sectors.
That year, Udeagha’s business reached a new audience after the fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie and Udeagha are engaged in Twitter thread on the luxury industry’s reliance on leather manufacturers in Kano, and Christie tweeted about his own Winston leather bag.
Christie, who is known to share Twitter threads about the origins of popular clothing and the creative influence of the African diaspora in the industry, told Insider in an email that she met Winston Leather during of his research on West African tanneries and their link with luxury fashion brands.
“It’s important for me to always show how black people have always played a role in ethics and the fashion industry. Their business was a great example of that,” said Christie.
In June 2020, Winston Leather recorded its highest sales in 30 years in business, Udeagha told Insider.
Udeagha said he hopes to help change the conversation about how luxury is defined and how traditional definitions of luxury fashion can limit black creatives who are often excluded from these circles.
“My idea of luxury is being able to express yourself through fashion or other products in a way that is unique to you,” Udeagha said.
“There are too many ways we are divided. As a black person, I feel like I have been left out of a lot of things,” Udeagha said.
Udeagha said he hopes Winston Leather will give everyone access to high-end fashion.
“I insist on including everyone, everyone who loves fashion [and] who wants luxury, ”he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.insider.com/winston-leather-handbags-designer-making-luxury-more-accessible-2021-8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]