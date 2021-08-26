Fashion
“The next Vogue for Generation Z”
If you’ve ever been on the fashionable side of TIC Tac, chances are you’ve seen (or liked) a post from Rag report. For now, the content of the publications only exists on the platform, but it has gathered in record time a clientele of young people eager for trends.
The original idea of Kyra Media, a Generation Z media company, now has more than 1.3 million subscribers. According to a spokesperson for the brand, this makes it the most engaged and dynamic brand fashion publication on TIC Tac.
James Cadwallader, Creative Director of Kyra Media, told In The Know that this is all part of their plan.
What we really wanted to do was create a channel that breaks down barriers to entry for fashion, which can often be quite arrogant, he said. We wanted to create this publication that engages young people and opens their eyes to the ways in which fashion is a means of expression and creativity.
He added, in the most humble way possible, that he believes Rag Report has the potential to be the next Vogue for Gen Z.
Paz Mendez Hodes, executive producer at Rag Report and two other TikTok verticals within Kyra Media, told In The Know that the post generally shares two different types of post content which is great. tendency and others who take a deeper look at something else that is going on.
If there is a viral fashion video going around, we’re going to do something about it, but we’re trying to say something that’s never been said before, she said. The other thing we do is this academic take on things that haven’t been talked about on TikTok before.
So what kind of posts make the TikTok account so appealing?
On the one hand, they break down fashion trends with a short history lesson that puts their popularity in perspective. For example, a breaking the McBling aesthetic has collected over a million views.
As the speed at which microtrends evolve and go out of style rapidly increases, it’s critical that their audience understand what they’re getting into before investing in clothing or aesthetics.
Some videos from Rag Report style, or make clothing suggestions, for popular Gen Z celebrities like Bretman Rock and Vinnie Hacker. Others take a visit of the fashion influencers’ closets to break down what they would wear in certain scenarios.
Rag Report isn’t just about a narrow set of ideas in the fashion content they publish, the series is always changing, but it’s a constant stream of cutting edge trends that make the industry more accessible to young fans. .
In The Know is now available on Apple News follow us here!
If you liked this story, read more on the styles that are popular on TikTok.
More from In The Know:
Princess Diana has reincarnated ?: Toddler speaks strangely with a British accent despite being American
The 3 most affordable meal delivery kits for cooking at home
It works wonders: Amazon buyers swear by these $ 13 patches with nearly 40,000 reviews
15-year-old boy caught on a baby monitor at 1 a.m. taking care of his little sister: Thank you for bringing him up
The post office What is Rag Report? TikTok’s first post aims to make fashion less arrogant appeared first on Aware.
Sources
2/ http://sports.yahoo.com/rag-report-tiktok-first-publication-182337529.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]