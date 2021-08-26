Fashion
Gabe Stone Shayer merges music, fashion and classical ballet in new selection of today’s pop culture
For a choreographer, dance is the only form of expression. The movement of the body delivers a message to be interpreted. But in the same way for fashion the body does the same, the only difference is that it is draped in someone else’s art and tailored to your style. Untransferable, dance and fashion have always made efforts to communicate with each other.
For dancer Gabe Stone Shayer, fashion and its sometimes ephemeral trends have been its closest ally in the promotion of the ephemeral art of dance. Representing a small number of black men in the ballet arena, Shayer is a creative director and soloist who brings forward the concept of black men in ballet which is something to behold from the great classical choreographer. Alvin Ailey, and those who came after – as before.
Taking a look at the course of fashion amidst dance culture in America, it seemed fitting that Shayer was dressed by Dapper Dan himself, known for dressing rappers, b-boys, and d- boys, in the early days of hip hop. For the American Ballet Theater gala, Shayer wore an Indian-inspired silk robe, with a honey-colored tone, named King Coat by Dapper Dan.

Breaking trends and into popular culture, once again, ballet was democratized by great modern dancers like Misty copeland, James B. Whiteside, and Isabelle Boylston, all senior members of the American Ballet Theater, founded in 1939. Gabe Stone Shayer creates a path for ballet in the mainstream. Fashion and personal style are Shayers’ saving grace, especially at a time when world stages were closed amid a global pandemic.
While the 2016 Date United States figures for ballerinas favor white women at nearly 65.9%, white men ballerinas account for 13.6% of the overall participation. It may leave an enthusiast in dismay, but only 4.45% of dancers are African American men and just 2.27% are African American women, which shows a great lack of representation.
Quite difficult, what is or was a trend in ballet is the perception of whiteness as the proverbial prince charming or the ideal stereotypes of the black swan for these traditional roles. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1993, Shayer grew up learning to dance at an early age. At 14, he would travel to Russia to join the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow to train in ballet at this 250-year-old institution, becoming the first African-American man to graduate from the prestigious academy.
. Although his training is strict, he would become aware of his ethnicity under the gaze of Russian society. In 2011, he will join the ABT and from 2020, he is considered as a soloist by the organization and the non-profit institution.
Fashion became an ascent to the visibility of Shayers craftsmanship and took it on a journey on the track. Ambassador of Lululemon, the sportswear brand, Shayer was recently the Creative Director of the PAS DE DEUX film project which is presented in collaboration with the legendary French fashion house CHANEL, for the salvation of the arts during the confinement of the 2020s. It was noted that Gabrielle [Coco] Chanel was a great ballet enthusiast. An impromptu lunch meeting with the creative Russian impresario Sergei Diaghilev of the famous Ballets Russes essentially turned into a presentation to Coco Chanel of her ballet The Rite of Spring, which she happily financed.
PAS DE TWO exemplifies the interdisciplinary talents that can come together and collaborate with the American Ballet Theater and the art of ballet. The four-part series set up video chats between ABT dancers and 4 talented creatives from other industries and disciplines. These included lead dancer Isabella Boylston with conductor Marcus Samuelsson, lead dancer Cassandra Trenary speaking with artist AR Kat sullivan, soloist Luciana Paris with the artist Chloe sage.
Shayer, seated opposite, introduces Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys in a video chat, wearing pearls and a CHANEL cardigan. He would explain to her his feelings towards the ballet industry and how he would restrict his personal style and his trajectory as a black dancer. Times of quarantine help him find the courage to express who he is.
At the height of the discussion between the two, Shayer would perform on Alicia Keys song Love Looks Better in an empty Apollo theater, known for its cultural roots in black theatrical performances. Shayer’s journey would include the discovery of his own hair. He wore cornrow braids for the first time, a style he hasn’t worn and one that hasn’t been widely accepted, obviously until now.
Style is the expression of the individual and that is what fashion does for Shayer as well as other members of the ballet and craft community. Collaborate with conscious brands like PANGAIA on their loungewear collection and have worked with Bloomingdales for their Shop for Good campaign ”. This is what fashion has done to the world and how Shayer sees a future in ballet. A future that respects the relevance of culture and appreciates the diversity of the arts.
