What to wear Fashion’s comeback has hopeful, uncomfortable local retailers

Ooh La La is one of the oldest shops in Fresnos, since 2007. Photo contributed.

published on August 25, 2021 – 12:46

Written by Edward Smith

Back to school is a shopping season that retailers hope to start the long work to put 2020 behind them.

When the pandemic struck and stores closed, it froze 2020 fashion trends, says Farla Efros, president of HRC Retail, an advisory group with locations across North America. Clothing is a complicated industry, with designers deciding fashion trends 18 months before clothes go on sale.

With so many people working from home, the clothing choices made by customers were primarily made for convenience, with casual and athletic wear putting formal wear in the queue.

Of all the industries affected by the pandemic, apparel has been particularly complicated by disruptions in supply chains and consumer purchasing practices. And while retailers are still emptying their 2020 inventory, Efros says fashion won’t be back to normal until 2022.

Without an essential designation, many clothing stores were the last to reopen.

Big-box clothiers with expensive window displays have essentially become warehouses, Efros said.

Throughout the pandemic, retailers have struggled to maintain good inventory levels. All age groups of customers seem to be interested in shopping online.

Efros said the pandemic has normalized online shopping and will not go away anytime soon.

The owners of Ooh La La, a clothing store with locations in Clovis and Fresno, are closing their Fresno location not because of a lack of sales, but rather to focus on e-commerce, co-owner Norma said. Haynes.

When the pandemic hit, Haynes, her husband and sister took their wares home and took pictures of everything to post online. They found customers all over the country ordering their clothes. It was such a success that they hired another employee to lead their online marketing and visibility.

They are moving all of their employees from their location at the Villaggio shopping center to their new warehouse in Fowler to focus on order fulfillment.

Retailers are going to have a hard time knowing what consumers want, Efros said. Many drawings have been deposited. The question is whether these designs will end up on shelves and shelves in 2022 or if they will simply be shelved.

[Designers] never stopped, Efros said. It was just about finding the products and making consumers want to buy the products.

Sports and leisure wear have taken center stage throughout the pandemic, with stay-at-home orders shifting consumers’ attention to comfort. High-end sports and leisure wear made up 65% of the apparel market in 2018, according to Million Insights, a market research company. Technavio, another market research company, predicts 4% growth from 2020 to 2024.

Haynes said comfort has even found its way into evening wear, what she calls casual luxury loungewear that can be worn to a night out.

The dresses were hot this year, she said. In 2021, they didn’t buy as many cocktail dresses, instead focusing on dresses that could work casually or formally.

Haynes is hoping the holiday shopping will be significant this year, but she remains cautious. The uncertainty around Covid makes her hesitate on what to buy.

Efros expects people to be ready to start shopping for formal wear again, but the rise of the Delta variant has Haynes questioning whether investing in these clothes is the right decision.

This week marked the start of the fall shopping shows in Las Vegas and Georgia. Haynes hasn’t been there this year due to Covid-related issues, but she said the vendors hosted her, showing her what they were showing.

Clothiers will always be reducing their stocks until the holiday season, Efros said, possibly even until 2022.

Jennifer Walker, owner of Peytons Attic in Old Town Clovis, said she wasn’t doing big box volume, which helped her keep too much inventory on the shelves. After transitioning to logging in online and making appointments with clients, she was able to move her inventory from 2020, she said. It took a long time to set up his website. What Walker is still experiencing are delays in receiving orders. Orders can take up to a month, whereas before, she could receive them in a week. There had been a sharp drop in the demand for office clothing before and it is starting to increase.

At Ooh La La, Haynes is shopping for fall right now. Even in 100 degree weather, they started bringing jackets and sweaters, because if they wait too long to order, the best items will have already been picked up by the biggest retailers.

Their increased online presence has also changed the way they order. They usually only buy six items per style, but have started ordering more duplicates to keep up with demand. Before, those six items could last a week before they sold out, but online they move much faster.

It’s amazing how quickly they tear themselves apart, said Haynes.