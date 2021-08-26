I always felt like I had an instinct for that, making clothes that make tall men walk, says Galvin

Former All-Ireland winner Kerry footballer and fashion designer Paul Galvin takes fatherhood in his stride, while balancing his fashion career with his love of sustainability and sport.

Heading Kerry’s weekend All-Ireland football semi-final against Tyrone, the former Kerry player believes Mayo is in a prime position to win the Sam Maguire Cup this year.

I hope the Kerry and Tyrone game reveals everything in terms of where they are at. Mayo is in a great position, said the All-Star winner.

GAA star and wife Louise Duffy welcomed the girl Elin eight weeks ago, and are already parents of three-year-old Esm.

Galvin has said he doesn’t anticipate his daughters will follow in his GAA footsteps, but his eldest is well capable of throwing a ball.

Well, kick a ball every now and then, but she’s grown a little bit now. Dinosaurs are a big thing now, he joked.

He said although his home is chaotic with a newborn baby, we were lucky we had support around us, adding that becoming a father during the pandemic was a challenge due to maternity restrictions in hospitals.

This time it was a different experience, because I couldn’t get into the hospital as much, but we knew it would be so and we were okay with it, he said.

hou have become a leading fashion designer in the field of men’s clothing, launching a men’s collection with Dunnes Stores eight years ago.

I’ve always been interested in it, and there was no one doing it for the guys in Ireland. There was no brand that I thought the Irish could belong to, and I always thought I had an instinct or a hunch for it.

His passion for fashion design began with his local tailor and shoemaker, where he frequently brought in old shoes and clothes to rework and redesign.

However, he said there are similarities between fashion and GAA as everything is design, from high fashion design to play kits and stadium architecture.

They are made in the same way as a shirt or jeans or a pair or sneakers. A designer draws a jersey, sends it to the factory, chooses the colors and the prints, so I see all the similarities in terms of clothing and the stadium we’re playing in, he said.

We often ask the designer for his fashion advice, but he says that the most important thing is to be yourself, to express yourself as you want.

He said his clothes gave young men across the country the opportunity to walk upright.

A former high school teacher, he believes sustainability is something everyone should be aware of, saying his own house is powered by solar energy, and his house is little dependent on technology and gadgets.

I myself live a pretty free life in terms of gadgets and tech … I have a phone and an iPad which are the only things I plug in.

Not everyone will be able to fit something like solar panels into their home, but there are other little things we can do.

The GAA star recently teamed up with Budweiser to bring renewable energy to 100 pubs across Ireland.

The company will supply solar panels to 100 pubs across the country to help the sector become more sustainable and switch to 100% renewable energy.

The initiative mirrors its recent poll which found 60% of adults believe small daily changes can help peoplee be more sustainable.