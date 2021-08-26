Amazon Luxury Stores Men’s Clothing and Accessories





Amazon Amazon, a supplier of cleaning supplies, grooming supplies, and other random things that you never remember getting when standing in front of a physical store shelf, has also gradually increased its presence in fashion. Along with many great in-house labels, the brand offers a range of emerging and established high-end designers as part of Luxury stores on Amazon, launched in fall 2020. With the curation changing frequently, the current mix reaches that great spot for casual wear and things you need when it’s time to get dressed again (or at least have a face-to-face business meeting). . That’s all you know luxury, too, which means the prices are a bit higher than your normal Amazon order, but the quality is there. Here are the elements that caught our attention. Boglioli shirt Boglioli

amazon.com $ 325.00 At this point in life you deserve a really nice white shirt. You cannot do better than that of a family business of Italian tailors. Canvas sneakers Car shoe

amazon.com $ 240.00 Expand your sneaker collection with an unlined canvas option from a brand with a reputation for being Italian-style. From the sage color to the checkered sole, it has some nice little details that set it apart. Canvas cap L / UNIFORM

amazon.com $ 180.00 A collection of hats can always do with a new designer addition. This one earns points for not looking too flashy, although the super saturated cherry hue definitely makes a statement. Luca Field Shirt Deveaux New York

amazon.com $ 695.00 Who needs a jacket when you can wear a country shirt? Lightly padded and made from a water repellent cotton nylon, this is the kind of thing you will constantly wear in the fall. Revitalizing Cleanser Pietro Simone Skin Care

amazon.com $ 75.00 If your skin care regimen is lacking (or missing), start small. An exfoliating cleanser is a good start and does more than just rinse off with water. Toiletry bag L / UNIFORM

amazon.com $ 290.00 Seriously upgrade your travel game with a pointy zipper from a trendy French accessories brand. Bonus: The monogram is free for buyers of luxury stores. K-Jacket Boglioli

amazon.com $ 1,975.00 Buying a label for the first time and wondering where to invest? It’s always a good idea to start with their signature, like this garment-dyed jacket. Trent hoodie Deveaux New York

amazon.com $ 895.00 The humble hoodie becomes decidedly not when made from a blend of wool and cashmere. This one is a good investment since the silhouette is meant to be part of an everyday uniform in the fall. In short Reid Cross mark

amazon.com $ 2,190.00 If you are looking for a premium work bag, you have come to the right place. The Italian-made and American-designed brand has been accessorizing big names for generations. Espadrilles Car shoe

amazon.com $ 240.00 Please think of the espadrille. With a rope sole, it was originally designed to be the most pedestrian of all shoes, but this one gets a deluxe upgrade with an unlined camo suede upper. Roberts aviator sunglasses Linda farrow

amazon.com $ 920.00 Not all sunglasses are created equal. For example, a classic aviator with ultra-beautiful touches (like a yellow gold-plated titanium frame). Space Dyed Cardigan Missoni

amazon.com $ 1,270.00 The cardigan at its highest fashion retains this classic shape but in a material or print that connects it to a particular label. In this case, it’s a wool knit that subtly highlights the brand’s signature chevron pattern. Lea Melby Clinton

Leah Melby Clinton is a serious writer, editor, and shopper who enjoys exploring new brands, detailing the best ways to build a wardrobe, and interviewing interesting people.

