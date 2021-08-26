Zach Wilson wants more shots at final Jets dress rehearsal

FLORHAM PARK, NJ Yes, Zach Wilson has a problem with his playing time in the preseason. In an age when many quarterbacks shy away from seeing action in games and coaches are consumed with fear of hurting their passers-by, Wilson is a bit of a throwback.

He wants to play MORE.

“I wish I could play the whole game,” said the Jets’ second pick on Wednesday after a second day of joint training with the Eagles.

This will never happen, of course. He shouldn’t either. Wilson is simply too valuable to the Jets to go all the way in games that don’t matter in the standings. Still, it is a testament to how Wilson wants to excel at his craft and make the adjustment to the NFL level that he won’t hesitate to play longer than coach Robert Saleh will allow.

“You don’t want to get injured before the season or put yourself in a bad spot,” Wilson said. “I don’t worry about that, but you know what it’s like with injuries. I wish I could play more, just because the experience of learning the tempo of the game, the operation, is so good for us to see and feel. You become more comfortable as you play. “

No one can predict how Wilson’s career will unfold, whether it will be a wild success, or whether Hell will become the latest in a long line of disappointments to wear a Jets uniform. But you couldn’t ask for a better first preparation in his impending NFL debut on September 12, when he faces Sam Darnold, the man he replaced under center.

Wilson learned the offense quickly. He’s already shown the leadership qualities the Jets envisioned after spotting him at BYU, and he appeared at ease in his first two preseason appearances. After going 6 of 9 for 63 yards against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, he was 9 of 11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Saleh said talks continued over Wilsons’ availability for Friday night’s pre-season final against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, but it looks like the coach will let his rookie quarterback play some or even the game. totality of the first half.

We’re still more than two weeks away from Wilson’s regular-season debut, but Saleh believes it’s been a particularly beneficial preseason for his young quarterback. And part of that is that the Jets had not only faced different opponents, but trained against them as well. Last week it was the Packers; this week it’s the Eagles.

“From a quarterback’s perspective, I feel like he’s had a very productive camp,” Saleh said. “You look at our defense, the Giants defense, the Green Bays defense. The Giants have a little bit of (Bill) Belichick stuff. Green Bay with (Vic) Fangio philosophy, Eagles with Colts stuff. This is four of the major defenses in football. To (Wilson) see this, it’s been very productive in terms of development. To get the amount of work that we got, I think that’s invaluable. “

And that could go a long way in accelerating Wilson’s development.

“His defensive appearances and disguises, his players and his training techniques, all of those different things,” Wilson said. “It’s good for me to see all the different looks, to prepare for what Green Bay was throwing at us. Even from a defensive line point of view, these (Eagles players) learned to pull the ball out and chase. the quarterback. “

The gradual build-up to the regular season has been tremendous, as far as Wilson is concerned.

“It’s huge,” he said. “For a quarterback you can get comfortable in it. He’s slowly preparing for what it’s going to be in a game, and I think that’s why it’s so beneficial. It shakes all those nerves. . You don’t feel nervous going out and playing. “

Wilson certainly didn’t seem nervous, even though the task ahead is daunting. The kid looks cool, but you know there will be challenges and failures ahead. He understands it and he accepts it.

Now, if he can persevere long enough and overcome obstacles, Wilson may be able to ease the misery of long-suffering Jets fans.