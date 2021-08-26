Blake Lively wore a perfect princesscore trendy tulle dress

When you’re looking for style inspiration, it’s easy to turn to celebrities to see what’s hot right now. We’ve seen Kendall Jenner go out in cowboy boots, Jennifer Lopez in a patchwork print skirt, and now we see Blake Lively in… “princesscore”?

Lively celebrated her 34th birthday earlier this weekend in a dress that looks straight out of a fairy tale, a Teuta Matoshi dress adorned with cherries and red Christian Louboutin loafers.

On her Instagram Story, she showed off some swirls in the fluffy piece of tulle at “Cherry,” by Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers.

Since Lively is known to be her own personal stylist, we couldn’t help but wonder if she was inspired by the magical trend that has slowly popped up everywhere since Tess Holiday stepped out in a strawberry dress at the Grammy. Awards 2020: princesscore.

“This trend is a cross between beloved cottage styles, but with a high appeal that creates a glamorous statement,” Stitch Fix stylist Stephanie Valponi told Shop TODAY. “It taps into our desire for femininity and strength, but in a relatable way.”

“The Princess Blakes dress was eye-catching as she found a corset that complemented her figure perfectly,” she added. “I love the way she teamed up with comfy moccasins which stylistically still had that sparkle.”

Fashion stylist Stacee Michelle told Shop TODAY that we can credit shows like “Bridgerton” for the revival of the trend, but subtle plays on the trend, such as flowing dresses and puffed sleeves, have found their way. on store shelves for the past few years.

“Gone are the days when it took a special occasion to dress,” Michelle said, adding that the growing popularity of the trend allows women to “live their own fairy tale.”

Getting into the princesscore trend is easy, no need for glass slippers (unless you want them). There are many ways to feel like royalty on a daily basis, and Michelle gave us all the tips on how to do it.

The princesscore trend and how to style it

Corsets

Valponi told us that corset style cuts for tops and dresses are something to watch out for.

Free People Lights Out Corset

Michelle says corsets can give any outfit a Victorian look, and we love that this top can be worn on its own or over a tee. It comes in a few different prints that are perfect for late summer.

Or, you can go for a piece that has a built-in corset design. This dress from Open Edit features a flattering bodice that refines any figure. Consider adding it to your basket before this next fall wedding.

Puff sleeves

A “feminine puff-sleeve blouse” is one way to go into the trend, according to Michelle.

Selkie the puff of Monet

“Brands like Selkie have grown in popularity, bringing the princess dream to life for a range of sizes,” Michelle said. This dress from the brand caught our attention, as it comes in a dreamy watercolor print.

If you’re not a fan of dresses, this puff sleeve top is an easy way to be on trend. Plus, it’s on sale now for an additional 50% off.

Tulle skirt

As for the style of the tulle skirts, Valponi says, “Go for a tulle midi skirt and wear it with a basic knit or sweater. You can even add an edgy touch with ankle boots.”

Beauut sage green tulle long skirt

Do you prefer Lively’s mint sage? This chic skirt is worth considering. One reviewer wrote that it “makes me feel like Carry Bradshaw from ‘Sex and the City'”.

Beauut long pale pink tulle skirt

Beauut also makes a soft pink version of the elegant skirt, which gives us all princess vibes.

Breezy Dresses

A unique option, such as an easy dress in a mini to maxi length, is an effortless way to channel your inner princess, according to Michelle.

Cherry Mint Dress Teuta Matoshi

Lively’s early birthday outfit is the perfect mesh of several key factors in the princesscore trend: corsets, tulle, and an easy-to-do look.

Michelle says an empire, babydoll, or peasant silhouette dress is also part of the trend. This dress from the NY collection could be the work version of the trend.

We can thank 2020 for giving us the gift of the nap dress. We love the bohemian print version of this dress, but the solid colors are perfect for the princesscore trend.

Accessories

It’s not just clothes that make an outfit. Valponi says to consider “hair clips that shine to add to the aesthetic.”

BaubleBar Dix Hair Clip

An easy way to accessorize the princesscore trend? Michelle says beaded or floral hair accessories are the way to go. This hair clip makes a statement and will help keep your hair looking its best all day long.

This set of four can easily be cascaded into a braid or worn while your hair is down for a whimsical look. Plus, the rhinestones add a bit of glamor.

