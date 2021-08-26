Fashion
Best men’s short shorts 2021: top brands, why 5 inch crotch is best
Shorts have a clear purpose: to keep our legs cool and comfortable. The best short shorts for men could do better than the longer shorts we are used to buying.
By most standards, short shorts are anything that has a crotch measuring five inches or less. This usually places the hem around mid-thigh, providing maximum mobility and a lot of lightness. As any runner knows, short shorts are the best choice for extended workouts where extra fabric coverage is unnecessary.
But the best short shorts aren’t just for exercise. Men have been taking over mid-top shorts as a fashion since the ’60s, showing off some skin and improving relaxation outside of work hours. Today, as wardrobes become more casual, men are releasing short shorts in all flavors for relaxation and style, as well as for exercise.
Whether you’re stocking up for the late summer vacation or looking to upgrade your living room clothes at home, we’ve got you covered (or, rather, uncovered). Below are some of the best short shorts for men, including some picks for training stylish, ready-made short shorts.
1.Outdoor Voices High Stride 5 inch Short
These High Stride Shorts from Outdoor Voices are just what we want on a hot day. They’re made from a stretchy, ultralight recycled polyester to resist sweat, whether you’re working out or sitting in the car. With a five-inch inseam, they’re certainly short, but a built-in liner keeps things secure while on the move. In addition, the short shorts have a hidden pocket for your smartphone. Slip them on with a lightweight tee while lounging at home, going for yoga or running.
2. Ten thousand short sessions
If you plan to practice your shorts, these ten thousand sessions are probably your best bet. Boasting a minimalist design and an optional five-inch inseam, the shorts are designed to stay out of the way during exercise. Throughout the streamlined shorts, vents and perforations further enhance the feeling of breathability and lightness. Thanks to Ten Thousand’s smart pocket system, the shorts can safely carry your phone, keys and wallet, even while running. Add an optional anti-scuff and odor-repellent boxer liner and you’ve got shorts that can handle almost anything. Several colors available.
3. J. Crew 5 inch stretch chino shorts
It can be hard to find great, non-sporty cropped shorts, which is why we love these chino shorts from J. Crew. Although they are designed like classic chino shorts, they feature stretch fabric to compete with sportswear. This means you can comfortably walk the streets on a hot day, navigate airports, or even play a few games of tennis before going to a restaurant. Pair them with a tee and sneakers for the day or an oxford shirt and loafers for summer evenings.
4. 5 inch Patagonia Baggies Shorts
The Patagonia Baggies have monopolized shorts, appearing on the streets, trails, and beaches (and the legs of celebrities like Kanye West). Once you’ve tried a pair of water-resistant nylon shorts, it’s easy to see why they’ve become so popular. They’re super comfortable – especially with a five-inch inseam – and ridiculously durable thanks to the nylon material.
With extra deep pockets, you have enough space to store your water bottle, phone, keys and wallet. As they are water resistant, the shorts are also ready for an impromptu swim anytime. Wear them with sandals and topless when lounging by the pool, or go streetstyle with expensive sneakers and a logo tee.
5. Twilight Tracksmith Shorts
Running brand Tracksmith has recently gained attention with its blend of modern utility and vintage style. These Twilight shorts, one of our favorites from the New England brand, are designed with modern fabrics that can withstand a marathon, but they’re stylish enough to wear around town. The shell is made of an ultra-light polyester-elastane fabric and an integrated lining is in Polygiene. Take them for a run in the morning, then keep them on for the rest of the day while doing chores and binge-watching TV shows.
6. Urban Outfitters Katin Isiah Local Linen Shorts
Linen is arguably the ultimate hot-weather material, and it looks just as good in these Urban Outfitters Katin Isiah shorts as it does in a shirt or bedsheet. The fabric, which is actually a blend of linen and cotton for durability, provides significant breathability for casual outings in warmer weather. An adjustable drawstring waistband is also welcome, reducing bulk and eliminating the need for a belt. Wear them with cool sneakers or sandals and a logo t-shirt or polo shirt while soaking up the warm weather.
7. Nike Dri-FIT Flex Stride
If you’re hitting the trails (or just looking for some technical, outdoor-style shorts) grab a pair of these Nike Dri-FIT Flex Strides. They’re designed for outdoor activities with targeted perforations and plenty of storage for snacks, essentials and even an extra layer. You also get Nike’s famous sweat-wicking technology, Dri-FIT, along with 20% elastane in the fabric for lightweight mobility and comfort.
8. Casablanca equipment track shorts
These Casablanca studded shorts inject designer-level quality and style into the relaxed staple. With a 100% polyester construction, they are ready for activities such as tennis, jogging or long walks. However, we believe that the cool white color, side stripes and retro Sport equipment Graphic on the thigh makes the shorts the best as a preppy fashion statement. Wear them with eye-catching sneakers and a designer tee when lounging at the hotel or at a casual bar.
