The sound virtuoso responsible for welcoming and fashioning the best musical moments

When the biggest names in hospitality, fashion and nightlife need help with their sound and ambiance, they turn to Arman Nafei, the ultimate creator of musical tastes. For ten years he was Music Director of all Andr Balazss Hotels, including Chateau Marmont, Chiltern Firehouse, Sunset Beach and Standard Hotels. He’s also helped define the sound for brands like Chanel, Prada, Moncler, and Giorgio Armani along the way. Nafe’s boundless knowledge and infectious passion for music make him an exceptional sound curator, whether for something as small as a dinner party or a long-term sound identity for a brand. More recently, Nafei took on the role of host through his interview series Are we on the air? in which he delves into topics such as the creative process and musical tastes with guests such as Dua Lipa, Luka Sabbat, David LaChapelle and Kali Uchis. Are we on the air? was born from my role as musical director at Château Marmont, where I spent my evenings meeting and talking with the greats of today’s culture, says Nafei. This series of interviews felt like I got my PhD in culture, it’s so insightful, inspiring and entertaining. Later this year, Nafei plans to introduce Are we on the air? to an even larger audience through on-screen interviews. Nafeis’ vast knowledge and understanding of music is completely self-taught. His journey in the industry began at the age of 14 when he first saw two decks and a mixer at his friends’ house. He saved the money to buy the same setup and the rest is history. My knowledge grew over time, I spent countless hours, days, weeks, months, years exposing myself to all kinds of music, says Nafei. The key is to have an open mind and open ears. Arman Nafei

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> While some may see music as a beautiful backdrop for events and experiences, Nafei helps companies define their musical identity, which can affect everything from customers’ spending habits to their likelihood of returning to your space. . Luxury companies haven’t really taken into account the impact of music on branding, says Nafei. This not only influences customer behavior, but also creates or breaks the right atmosphere. Nafeis’ recent musical projects include work with Positano Hotel Le Sirenuse, and a new project with Silencio Paris in Ibiza called “El Silencio” in collaboration with Jean Imbert / Pharrell, M / M Paris and Miranda Makaroff. So where does Nafei go to find music? He looks in crates at random flea markets and browses dusty old record stores, but also explores online using platforms like Spotify and Beatport. The key is to go through life with open ears, says Nafei. Shazam is a great tool and I use it not only to find a track I hear, but use it as a starting point to dig deeper. Why did I like this track? What else is there that looks like it? Recently, he used the tool to discover a sound track from a small radio on a fairground in Naples. My local friend later told me that the song Sangiovanni Lady was taken from a cheesy TV show, but for me the whole discovery, the scenery and the walk made it extra special, he says. Arman-Nafei

Next September, you can see Nafei in action during Berlin Art Week, where he will occupy a small kiosk one block from the historic Brandenburg Gate. There, artists, DJs, musicians, poets, opera singers will play the soundtrack of their lives or perform live. There will also be live interviews and vintage records, magazines and art editions for sale. Nafei has a big vision for Are We On Air? and that’s just the start of his business. He tells us, I want to shoot Are We On Air? into a cultural platform where I can bridge my different worlds of music, art, cinema, fashion, hospitality and create something new. Discover the episodes of Are we on the air? or follow Nafeis’ musical efforts on Instagram

