Jennifer Garners’ white striped dress is perfect for Labor Day





Labor Day weekend is two weeks away and this could be your last chance to wear some cool, breezy dresses before summer officially ends. Holidays are often filled with last summer cheers by the pool or in the park and in the backyard with families and friends. Before you join in the festivities, you’ll need to find this effortless outfit that you can slip into for photos. Enter Jennifer Garner and her white striped dress, which would make the perfect LDW look. The flowing number was a bit unusual for the actor, as Garner typically gravitates to her iconic athletic outfits while she runs errands. However, that day it seemed like she wanted to swap her workout leggings and sneakers for an easy dress styled with more edgy kicks. On August 24, Garner walked the streets of Los Angeles wearing a shirtdress with a collar and cap sleeves. The summer number hit her ankles and flew behind her with every step. In typical Garner fashion, she styled the look with her favorite pair of Celine sneakers. Instead of bothering with a purse, the actor chose to keep all of his stuff in one arm while his other hand held his phone. Slight vertical stripes broke the dazzling white of her dress. For those who think of LDW, you will immediately think how appropriate this dress would be for your weekend activities. The comfortable set can be worn with any shoe and takes less than a second to put on. Shirt dresses like Garners are easy to put on and take off. If you want to elevate the outfit, you can wear heels and take a trendy bag. Then, for those days when you are running around town, sneakers are the preferable choice. Boaz / BACKGRID While the exact brand of the Garners dress has yet to be identified, there are many other lightweight options on the market for shopping right now. A white dress, especially one like Garners, is a staple that you should have in your wardrobe. If you’re wondering how to wear this piece through fall, wear it with your favorite pair of mid-calf boots and layer it over a transitional coat. Shop for similar dresses below. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

