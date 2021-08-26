What do academics wear? Readers share their fashion choices on campus

Inspired by clothing choices from the new Netflix series The chair, we asked the Chronicle readers, among other things, what you wear on campus, whether the pandemic has changed your fashion choices, and of course, your elbow position. You gave us a cupboard full of answers.

Is the stereotypical teacher wearing a camel-colored sweater or a gray tweed jacket with big brown or black elbow patches? It turns out that many faculty members prefer their own look, at least according to one. the Chronicle questionnaire to more than 460 respondents.

Here’s what some of you told us.

Illustrations by Barry Blitt for The Chronicle

What are you wearing on campus?

Blouses in silk charmeuse in jewel tones tucked into gray or black pencil skirts. In cool weather, cashmere sweaters. Joy Castro, Professor of English and Ethnic Studies at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln

Button down shirt, Wrangler blue jeans and boots. James Eldridge, professor of kinesiology at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin

Dockers, golf shirt or shirt with sweater. Jim McHugh, professor of political science at Akron University

Lots of dresses, heels and full makeup. I work in an engineering department and want to stand out from the khakis and button down shirts worn by my colleagues. I also want to point out to the young women in the program that if you identify as a feminine woman, you don’t have to hide that femininity to be an engineer. Nancy Barr, Professor of Practice, Engineering Communication at Michigan University of Technology

Has the pandemic changed your choices?

The ties and jacket were abandoned because they could not be washed at home. John M. Perkins, Reference Librarian at Mercer University School of Law

Add funny masks (dogs, aliens, etc.). Stephanie Kolitsch, Director of Accreditation at the University of Tennessee at Martin

I tend not to wear a lot of colors or bright patterns. After the pandemic, I’m looking for something brighter and happier. Larissa Larsen, Chair of Urban and Regional Planning and Associate Professor at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

What is your favorite clothing or accessory for teaching? What about research?

My go-to search is an oversized hoodie for men. I am a humanist and the libraries are COLD. Sarah Ferrario, Associate Professor and Chair of Greek and Latin at the Catholic University

For teaching, his shoes I love shoes (and boots), and I prefer four inch heels. For research, I have a large collection of linen clothes (bright but modest) for warm climates. Beth Dougherty, Professor of International Relations at Beloit College

Bow tie for teaching. Jim Moore, Associate Professor and Director of Political Outreach at the University of the Pacific

Do you have a lucky item of clothing?

A forest green suede shirt: it has been popular for years. Patricia Taylor, Graduate Studies and Scholarship Advisor at Marist College

I used to have a red plastic pendant watch with a human-looking face. His name was Mr. Boethius. The students and I all spoke to him. Kathryn Lynch, English teacher at Wellesley College

Violet Dr. Martens. Wendy Christensen, Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice at William Paterson University

Greek evil eye earring. Christopher Richter, professor at Hollins University

Do you own a garment with elbow pads?

Not on your life. In the English department, we avoid clichés at all costs. Regina Flynn, Associate Professor of English at Salem State University

Yes like a satire, because it’s such a cliché. Teri Balser, President, University of Calgary

No, my wife won’t leave me. Benjamin Wilson, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at the University of Tampa

Sports coat. Sometimes take advantage of the stereotype. Stephen Preacher, Dean of the Benson School of Business at Southern Wesleyan University

The cartoonist and illustrator Barry blitt won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartoon. His work has been the subject of numerous publications, including The New Yorker, Vanity Show, Time, Rolling stone, and Atlantic, in addition to The Chronicle.