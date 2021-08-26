The Hype is a new kind of fashion contest





In the first episode of the new HBO Maxs fashion design competition, The hype, nine young streetwear designers have gathered in a cavernous industrial space in Los Angeles. They are there to show off their design skills and are introduced to their first guest judge, the unmistakably styled rapper A $ AP Ferg. The challenge is to produce a timeless look for the musician to wear on a billboard with intentionally little direction given. And while there was an opportunity to ask Ferg what he was planning, the contestants surprisingly chose not to participate. From the outset, the stylist Marni Senofonte, one of the three judges of the shows, or co-signers, in a nod to hip-hop jargon, reconsiders the decision of the creators. They had to do something for a major artist, and they had it right there, Senofonte said remembering the moment, before bursting into guilty laughter. I am so angry ! With Google and the internet, you take for granted how much information you have access to, so this is one thing I wanted to explain to them how far ahead they are and how lucky they are. It made me see myself when I started, and then through that I got to see what an amazing opportunity they had, because it’s so easy to take everything for granted. It is this sentiment of the judges who care not only about the success of their competitors, but also about the culture they represent on screen that defines The hype apart from its most obvious predecessor, Project track. And why wouldn’t they do it? The three co-signers are deeply rooted in the streetwear community. The head judge of the Offset show of rap trio Migos, famous and partner of Cardi B (who later appeared on the show) launched his menswear brand Laundered Works Corp at a Fashion Week church from Paris last year. Then there’s Bephie Birkett, founder of the streetwear mecca of Union Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Senofontes’ illustrious client list included everyone from Lauryn Hill to Diddy; her most famous long-term style relationship is with none other than Beyonc. For Senofonte, the show was an opportunity not only to connect with a new generation of streetwear designers, but also to reflect on their own relationship with streetwear and to dissect what the genre really means. It’s funny, she said. The way I dress has been the way I dress all my life, and I guess it could be considered streetwear, but for me, it’s just what I wear. I know there are people who are more streetwear purists, but I’m not a purist. I’ve been mixing it with haute couture for years. It was these conversations Senofonte had with Offset and Birkett, both before and during the filming of the shows earlier this year, that led to the obviously close bond the trio share onscreen. Bephie is amazing, and Offset has impressed me so much, she says. We instantly became such great friends and shared our common love for fashion and music.

