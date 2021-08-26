Bay Area Reporter :: Transmissions: These are just clothes

I recently came across the following post on Twitter.

“Autogynephilic trans men dress like women they would like to have sex with, and gay trans men dress like women they think men would like to have sex with. There are exceptions, but that’s a general guideline for trans mode choices. “

Now, in 2021, I can hardly claim that the text of a random tweet is remotely newsworthy, not after the years former President Donald J. Trump used the service as his bully chair, and so many more have come to the service to share their worst catch.

Yet this becomes relevant when we note that these are the words of Ray Blanchard, Ph.D., who in the 1980s joined the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry. Opened in 1966, it later became known as the Center for Addiction and Mental Health. It was one of the few places to provide care for transgender people in Canada. Many, however, have cited the institute as a monitoring organization, more dedicated to pushing back transgender people – if not attempting restorative therapy on them – than actually helping people.

According to the Toronto Star, between 1969 and 1984, the Clarke Institute turned down 90% of people seeking trans-related care.

Blanchard has also been an integral part of CAMH’s Gender Identity Clinic for Children, Youth and Family, or GIC.

In 2015, after a CAMH investigation, the GIC was shut down, with the CAMH review citing restorative therapies, mistreatment of trans and other youth, outdated methods and other issues with the program. That hasn’t stopped Blanchard from bragging about his own assumptions about transgender people, however.

As the tweet above shows, Blanchard still clings to a role model he formed decades ago, claiming that there are two subgroups of trans people: “gay trans people” who are men. homosexuals who have a fetishistic attraction to heterosexual men, whom they can only express in transition to women, and “autogynephilic transsexuals” who are people who have a fetish to feminize.

For him, being trans is a kind of paraphilia (defined as a condition characterized by abnormal sexual desires) and has little or nothing to do with identity. These views, of course, run counter to how the majority of people understand transgender people, including transgender people ourselves. Autogynephilia, for example, has been widely discredited.

Yet apparently for Blanchard, anyone who falls outside of those categories he invented is lying.

You will note that Blanchard’s tweet is imbued with this attitude, reiterating its two categories, as well as the assumption that transgender people are driven entirely by sexual attraction, whether it is to create oneself in as an image of their sexual desire, or to shape how it looks based on what they think men would want for a sexual partner.

There is little room for anything beyond that, other than an afterthought that there are, apparently, “exceptions.”

Now, it should be noted that although he is a widely discredited figure after the GIC was shut down, it has not stopped him from espousing his beliefs or his influence in anti-trans circles. This is the sort of thing that helps drive notions of trans predators, and is cited in attempts to pathologize and ban transgender people.

When I first started on the Internet, I often had to push away men who asked me what I was wearing. It’s a pretty common experience for any woman online and maybe even more so in trans spaces, fueled by men who may have a trans body fetish.

For once, I will actually answer this question.

Right now I’m wearing a plus fabric long sleeve t-shirt, in red, and a pair of denim jeans. I have a nice pair of black socks from a retailer in Portland. These are loose and slouchy, but hot. It is a little windy at the moment. Yes, there’s also a cotton camisole and panties underneath it all, but that’s nowhere near the Victoria’s Secret fare that I suspect Blanchard would have hoped for.

It’s not a very sexy outfit. It’s hot. It’s comfortable. Also, yes, these are the clothes of this woman. I don’t wear it to attract a partner, and I don’t wear it either because I consider this really basic outfit to be anything that turns me on either. These are just … clothes.

There are a few other things I think about when I look at Blanchard’s tweet, beyond the influence of this disgraced sex therapist.

On the one hand, he suggests that the desire to wear clothes that are attractive to people who might appeal to you, or to wear clothes that you think make you attractive, are deviant desires. I’m not talking about transgender people here, but apparently anyone who has chosen to wear an outfit that they find appealing for a date.

Second, and perhaps more damning, is that it all seems to come close to arguments that a person “deserves” sexual assault for what they wear. Indeed, in other Blanchard tweets, he has made the argument that transgender people want to be “shameful sluts” as a source of claim.

He is not someone whose views of transgender people should be taken as seriously as they are. It looks like he’s developed some weird notions about what a trans person is and has chosen to hold on to those beliefs for decades, rather than thinking there is a real possibility that he is wrong.

To even give it half the weight is infuriating. He should have the same gravity as most cranks who spend their days ranting on Twitter.

