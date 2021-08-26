Halo Infinite launches on Wednesday December 8 incompletely [Updated]





Release date confirmed.

The chef comes home Infinite halo Wednesday December 8.

If you don’t have a Series X console yet, Microsoft is happy to sell you one covered in Halo iconography.

Or you can buy the expensive Elite Series 2 gamepad, now decked out in the colors of the Master Chief.

Cortana-shaped slot on the back of the controller.

A new CGI trailer has highlighted the “personal journey” players take, from mild-mannered civilians to legendary Spartans.

Struggling with a new open-world campaign. Xbox game studios

New villains to take down.

New shields to defend you.

The game’s original debut seemed pretty uncertain, so it’s good to see things like a new dynamic time system in effect. It’s official: Infinite halo launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Windows 10 PCs on Wednesday, December 8. Until today, the release of the long-awaited game was tied to a vague “Vacation 2021” window, but the firm release date has been slipped through an update from the Microsoft Store. The schedule was to be confirmed as part of Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Video Presentation, which will begin broadcasting shortly after this article goes live. Shortly after skidding the store list, The Verge cited “a source familiar with Microsoft’s plans” to confirm the date was correct. [Update, 2:35 pm ET: Halo Infinite team lead Joseph Staten confirmed the release date as part of the video presentation. The presentation also included a peek at a new Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad and a new Xbox Series X console design, both modeled after Halo and Master Chief iconography.] On that date, the game will arrive as a split package. Half is a standard retail “campaign” for the first-person series, in which the Master Chief teams up with an ill-fated outer space survivor and a memory-erased version of the popular character from the AI Cortana to land on a large open planet space and take on the series’ first “open world” level arrangement. The other half is a suite of completely free vs. multiplayer modes that will be supported by a paid “battle pass” system that developer 343 Industries has described as being entirely made up of cosmetic add-ons, with all modes. and the levels are free for all players. It is currently unclear whether the paid version of the campaign will include any bonuses, cosmetic or otherwise, for use in the free multiplayer suite. Advertising What is much clearer, unfortunately, is that both packages will launch incompletely in December. As we learned at the end of last week, the campaign will not include any co-op options at launch; instead, the option to play the campaign with friends has been delayed until the “second season” of in-game content, which 343 Industries says will arrive “approximately three months” after the game’s launch. And the multiplayer sequel’s “Forge” mode, intended to allow players to create their own levels and modes, has been delayed until the game’s third season of content, which is expected to arrive approximately six months after the game’s launch. At this time, none of these late estimates are firm. The game was originally slated for a Holiday 2020 release to line up with the Xbox Series X / S launch, but was abruptly delayed in August 2020. 343 Industries insisted just last week on the fact. that the game would be released by the end of 2021, Hell or the High Warthog. We are listening to today’s Gamescom presentation and will come back with any Halo-specific updates upon completion. Listing Image by Xbox Game Studios

