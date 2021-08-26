Long sleeve dresses with the most breathtaking cuts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Fall fashion just might be our favorite. We can bring back some of the layers so reliably to enhance your look and we can slip into more comfortable fabrics and oversized fits. We always like to keep things classy, ​​of course. I didn’t say goodbye to dresses just because it got cold!

Long-sleeved dresses are a must-have for a stylish fall wardrobe. And just because you’re working with more fabric doesn’t mean you have to completely cover your figure. We’ve picked 21 flattering long sleeve fall dresses to fit all types of budgets that will accentuate your figure and make you love what you see in the mirror to the extreme!

21 ultra-flattering long-sleeve fall dresses

1. This trendy ruffled midi dress:This mega-elegantPRETTYGARDEN dress has a flattering wrap effect without the hassle of a real wrap dress!

2. This fitted dress with a unique drape: If you tend to avoid more fitted pieces, the drape of this Daily Ritual Dress may change your mind!

3. This durable and temperature-regulating shirt dress:With recycled materials, roomy pockets and a natural waist tie, thisDepartment of Supply Shirt Dress is a timeless wonder!

4. This best dressed wedding guest dress:See-through long sleeves and embroidered flowers give thismilumia dress a feeling of fantasy. Pair with heels and sparkling jewelry for a wedding!

5. This floral dress that could become bohemian or professional:This cinched waist Mango dress definitely looks bohemian-chic, but you can also see it under a blazer with mules for work!

6. This dress that could make forest fairies green with envy:Okay, this velvet Salimdy dressturns heads! The draped neckline, voluminous sleeves and fitted skirt combine to create a true work of art!

7. This 100% cotton denim dress:Ditch the jeans and opt for this breathable button down shirt Allegra K dress instead and its thin belt!

8. This square neck dress that absolutely must be photographed:Prepare to hear wows when you wear thisSigmund Reformation Robe out in public. The high slit, the slightly puffed shoulders and the wide square neckline are simply stunningly beautiful!

9. This effortlessly charming mini sweater dress:Thismansy dress is certainly comfortable, but it is just as attractive. You are going to make a statement in this room!

10. This turtleneck dress that you can wear in countless ways:Keep things casual in this KEEDONE dress by wearing it with a denim jacket and boots, or with pumps and layered necklaces!

11. This dress made for going out in town:You will be the star of the show in any venue when you wear this twist frontASTR The Label Dress from Nordstrom!

12. This long dress that brings summer to life: This tie-dyeVIISHOW dress looks like a summer sky, but the silhouette and long sleeves will help you stay comfortable in the fall!

13. This fluid dress that seems to be able to float:This muslinGOOD KIDS dress has so much throughput in the best way. Don’t worry even if it still accentuates your natural waistline!

14. This impeccably asymmetric block pattern dress:Black with a handkerchief hem on one side, leopard print with a straight hem on the other add a tie and a few buttons and you have that really coolDress in accordance with standards and practices!

15. This off-the-shoulder dress that stays put:You won’t have to readjust 100 times a day while wearing itAmoretu dress. It will stay gorgeous from the moment you put it on and beyond!

16. This evening dress that will make you look like a star:This steering wheel Romwe dressmakes you think of something you may have seen on a red carpet or at the Met Gala!

17. This puff-sleeved dress with a sullen air:ThisMango dress is dark and autumnal, but look closely to see a mix of floral styles in the print!

18. This blazer-style dress with CEO vibes:Whether you are a literal CEO or just a total boss in general, you will look positively powerful in thisThe Drop dress!

19. This casual striped dress with elastic waist:Stay comfortable in this Moyabo dress, allowing you to get dressed quickly and easily while guaranteeing a chic look!

20. This belted dress that will make you a style icon:If nothing in your wardrobe makes you smile, you can count on thisThe Drop dress to make you feel like a million dollars!

21. This sweater dress you could wear to sleep or on a date:ThisRomwe dress is all about draped comfort, but the second you add a belt and heels, you might be ready for a fancy dinner party!