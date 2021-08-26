What model activist Ceval Omar is looking forward to at Oslo Fashion Week

Even by SMS Ceval Omar, the Somali-Norwegian transmodel and activist, radiates positive and contagious energy. After bringing some of that magic to Copenhagen, where she walked for Stine Goya and (di) vision, among other brands, Omar has now focused on Fashion week in his hometown of Oslo. She is part of a jury that will choose the winner of the Fusion Fashion Prize, and Shell also participates in a round table during the Oslo Fusion Festival.

It is important to have open discussions, said Omar during a speak at CPHFW earlier this month. You’re basically out there trying to get other people to recognize your existence, and that concept in itself is so flawed because I’m already here and telling you I’m here, she said. said. Now 26, Omar has a master’s degree in media and communications and was working in the field when she was discovered on Instagram. She signed with three agencies in 2018. Since then she has been breaking new ground, becoming the first Black Trans Curve model to appear in Britain. Vogue as part of the Hope show. She has a fierce gait, swinging her arms and refers to Naomi Campbell as a mother.

Although her dance card is full, Omar took the time to share her thoughts on Norwegian fashion and the changes she loves to see in the industry.

How would you characterize Norwegian fashion?

Minimal, but young and very eager to prove themselves, and find ways to offer new perspectives in durability and comfort.

How is it like / unlike fashion in other Nordic countries?

Its younger than its older siblings when it comes to fashion. This is both an advantage and a disadvantage; [Norwegian designers] have more freedom to experiment, try new things and find their way. [On] on the other hand, because it’s so new compared to Stockholm and Copenhagen, it’s easier not to stand out.

How does your activism intersect with fashion?

Well, fashion being an art form, and art being not only a tool to reflect the times, but also to be an agent of change, I am very happy to be part of it and use my voice. for that.

How important do you think diversity and representation is in fashion?

Representation anywhere is important, it is a mirror image of our society. And when we are not represented in fashion, we are told that we are not part of society as a whole. We are here, we exist and we want to see ourselves represented.

How would you like to see the industry change?

I would like more responsibility, more awareness and more humility.

Who are your fashion icons?

Naomi Campbell has been my everything for as long as I can remember. John Galliano for Dior, Alexander McQueen for Givenchy and Stefano Pilati for YSL, Tom Ford for Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Rick Owens I could cry.

What are you looking forward to the most at Oslo Fusion?

The energy of hope as things improve regarding the crown and how this is reflected in [designers] job.

Which local brands do you favor and why?

I really like Holzweiler, Diawne, Envelope 1976, CLOUD, FWSS They are all focused on sustainability and have young and minimal energy.