Signs of increasing smoke with Concept One for accessories





Smoke Rise, the 10-year-old men’s streetwear brand, will introduce accessories to its collection next year thanks to a newly signed licensing agreement with Concept One Accessories. Planned to launch men’s caps and hats for the summer, and backpacks for the fall of next year. The product will coordinate with the apparel, using their embellished graphics and branding, said Sam Hafif, CEO of New York-based Concept One, which designs and produces a range of cold weather accessories, from bags to hand, backpacks and licensed luggage. More from WWD Headwear will cost between $ 38 and $ 48 and backpacks will cost between $ 149 and $ 199. Smoke Rise is distributed primarily through specialty streetwear-focused retailers, such as Hibbett, EbLens, Snipes, and Jimmy Jazz, as well as through its own website. The deal apparently went quickly. About a month ago, I was shopping at a mall in Los Angeles looking at the brands on the sales floors, when I saw the product and was immediately very impressed, Hafif recalls. Smoke Rise is priced higher than most of its competition, but the product is sophisticated in terms of different applications and washes that it incorporates into clothing. I reached out to my rep and he told me that the brand is doing very well in retail and that they have never developed an accessory program. So we became very interested in doing something with them. We had several meetings with the owners of the brand and decided to go ahead. A three-year license agreement has been signed, Hafif said. We take advantage of their graphics and apps and make connections with each of their outfits. For example, the hat matches the t-shirt and shorts, he said. Smoke Rise is part of New World Creation Inc., a Korean-American company owned by the Hwang family and based in Ridgefield, NJ. denim and sportswear. The story continues With Smoke Rise, there is a constant flow of products, offering novelty by releasing 12-18 new storage units every two months. Hafif said products are spinning fast in stores. According to Maria Hwang, director of merchandising at New World, the Smoke Rise collection includes denim as well as knitted and woven sportswear for men. Hwang said the company is launching a contemporary / young woman-oriented line for spring 2022 under the Smoke Rise Red label. The company previously offered a line for young women under the SoHo Babe label which was discontinued about five years ago, Hwang said. Founded in 1999, Concept One is a leading resource for licensed fashion and entertainment accessories. In addition to New York, the company has offices in Mexico and China as well as a partnership in Canada and a design studio in London. Concept One has dozens of licenses for famous brands and entertainment names such as Disney, Coca-Cola, Nickelodeon, and Marvel, as well as the Ful and Danielle Nicole brands. From the Smoke Rise collection. Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

