DressX Digital Fashion Start-up Launches NFT, Crypto.com Partnership – WWD

Bring the digital fashion drop.

Los Angeles-based digital fashion start-up DressX has partnered with the NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace Crypto.com, where it will release limited edition styles to site members.

“It’s an exciting time because with this partnership we are opening up new life and value for NFTs, as well as a new distribution channel for AR fashion,” DressX co-founder Natalia Modenova told About its partnership with Crypto.com.

The platform organized to collect and exchange NFTs by celebrities and creators in the fields of art, design, entertainment and sport – including the Formula 1 team Aston Martin, BossLogic, Lionel Richie, Mr. Brainwash and Snoop Dogg – was founded in March 2021.

The partnership will lead to the creation of a DressX NFT store on Crypto.com, as well as several NFT collections. The first had selected Crypto.com members receiving an Air Drop of a limited edition Crypto.com t-shirt delivered straight to their wallet as an NFT with an unlockable ability to wear it in AR in the DressX mobile app. .

On August 29, DressX will release a limited edition collection of NFT coins inspired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX program and all items will be AR wearable in the DressX app and exclusively available to Crypto.com NFT owners.

The founders of DressX, Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova.

Courtesy

“This is a new way of distribution for AR fashion because it used to be something available in Snapchat or through AR glasses, but not for the owner of the NFT,” Modenova said. “With the launch of our DressX app, we have introduced a subscription model for digital fashion. Now, with this partnership, we are introducing a model where content is valuable and secure only for NFT owners, which increases the value of the digital asset itself.

The first DressX NFT drop will feature just three SpaceX-themed items, with an auction price from an Ethereum. “The plan is to bring fashion to the market more broadly,” Modenova said.

DressX was created by co-founders Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova in July 2020. Together with traditional fashion brands and 3D designers, the platform offers virtual clothes that can be worn digitally by its users in their photos and videos – to be shared on various digital platforms – to provide a greener alternative to purchasing physical clothing.

It claims to be the largest digital-only clothing retail platform, with over 1,400 storage units from 100 designers including Patrick McDowell, Gary James McQueen, the Manufacturer and Paskal, as well as private label DressX pieces. such as sweatshirts and blazers with galactic artwork inspired by SpaceX and NASA.

New DressX app, available in the App Store, lets shoppers use their camera phone to try out real-time AR for free resembles a floral bob with DressX logo ($ 1) and a crinoline dress couture designed by Clara Daguin embroidered with glass beads and interactive LED constellation lights ($ 110).

In other DressX news, Ukrainian pop star Tina Karol performed at a Ukrainian Independence Day concert in Kiev on Tuesday wearing a Daguin top; the same style is available on the digital fashion platform and app. Thus, customers can purchase a virtual version of the same look worn by the singer. And DressX technology is fueling a new feature launched this week on e-commerce giant Farfetch.com, which has influencers virtually dressed in clothing that can be pre-ordered IRL on the site.

Digital-only products are a booming industry, from digital-only fashion brands like The Manufacturer – the first to release NFT fashion – to recent designer players in the NFT game like Gucci, Burberry, Ben Sherman and Nick Graham, electronic sports. and game skins designed by Louis Vuitton, Moschino and more.

In March, digital-only fashion label RTFKT’s collaboration with 18-year-old artist Fewocious on NFT sneakers grossed more than $ 3 million. The start-up, which recently announced $ 8 million in funding to become “the digital supreme,” also collaborated with The Manufacturer on a 223-piece collection of earrings, dresses and sneakers that sold in less than 12 minutes.

Disruptive retail markets such as DressX, The Dematerialized, Assembly.Fashion and 3DRobe have emerged to cater to shoppers who want to buy the novelty of portable digital media and the angle of sustainability.

Selling digital wearable devices in the form of NFTs allows consumers to retain lifelong ownership of a traceable and authenticated asset. Because the token lives on the blockchain, a decentralized digital ledger that records transactions, it cannot be copied or hacked.