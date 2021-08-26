Equinox Lifeguard Charged With Telling Trans Man To Wear Women’s Swimsuit

Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

A lifeguard at the upscale Equinox gym in Manhattan reportedly left a transgender man humiliated and in tears on August 20 after asking him to wear a women’s swimsuit to enter the gym pool.

Gabi Young, a teaching assistant for New York City public schools and a pre-med student, said he was about to enter the gymnasium pool at 817 Lexington Avenue on East 63rd Street in Manhattan when an equinox is the lifeguard approached him and criticized his outfit which was a blue bath tank and underpants for not respecting the establishment’s dress code. Moments later, Young said the lifeguard suggested he wear a women’s one-piece swimsuit.

Young, who has been attending Equinox Gym since 2015 and joined as a member last month, uses the swimming pool as a way to manage his chronic pain. The individual said the incident happened in front of other gym members after a yoga class at the facility.

“I was embarrassed that she would come to see me in front of everyone, actually in front of the people I took yoga classes with,” said Young, who uses the pronouns “he” and “they.” “I’m screened for what I wear like I’m supposed to fit into a female box just because I have breasts. “

“No, these are men and non-binary people with breasts,” he added. “Why should I fit in a box?” “

Young said the lifeguard abruptly stopped him just before he took a dip in the pool.

“Excuse me, can I help you?” The lifeguard would have said.

“I’m going in the pool,” Young replied.

“You need a swimsuit to go in the pool,” said the lifeguard, according to Young.

Young said he was confused because he had not been scrutinized for wearing this outfit in other areas of the gym. The lifeguard then pointed to Young’s outfit and suggested he wear a “one-piece.” When Young asked the lifeguard to clarify his comments, she reportedly said, “a woman in one piece.”

Young defended his swimsuit and ultimately the lifeguard allowed him to use the pool.

But, Young, who described feeling shocked, hurt and humiliated, did not go into the pool and instead chose to leave the facility due to the incident.

Young alerted club officials to the incident and they said they would speak to the employee. The club did not respond to Young’s email complaint, which was obtained by Gay City News.

Young said they had trouble sleeping and eating as a result of the encounter, and the next day he returned to the facility for another gym class, but was stricken with anxiety.

“I’m an emotional mess,” Young said. “I was having panic attacks just to go back to this place.”

He added: “I had never thought of it before, but now I wonder, am I being judged by the way I am dressed as I walk through the door? “