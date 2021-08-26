Fashion
Equinox Lifeguard Charged With Telling Trans Man To Wear Women’s Swimsuit
A lifeguard at the upscale Equinox gym in Manhattan reportedly left a transgender man humiliated and in tears on August 20 after asking him to wear a women’s swimsuit to enter the gym pool.
Gabi Young, a teaching assistant for New York City public schools and a pre-med student, said he was about to enter the gymnasium pool at 817 Lexington Avenue on East 63rd Street in Manhattan when an equinox is the lifeguard approached him and criticized his outfit which was a blue bath tank and underpants for not respecting the establishment’s dress code. Moments later, Young said the lifeguard suggested he wear a women’s one-piece swimsuit.
Young, who has been attending Equinox Gym since 2015 and joined as a member last month, uses the swimming pool as a way to manage his chronic pain. The individual said the incident happened in front of other gym members after a yoga class at the facility.
“I was embarrassed that she would come to see me in front of everyone, actually in front of the people I took yoga classes with,” said Young, who uses the pronouns “he” and “they.” “I’m screened for what I wear like I’m supposed to fit into a female box just because I have breasts. “
“No, these are men and non-binary people with breasts,” he added. “Why should I fit in a box?” “
Young said the lifeguard abruptly stopped him just before he took a dip in the pool.
“Excuse me, can I help you?” The lifeguard would have said.
“I’m going in the pool,” Young replied.
“You need a swimsuit to go in the pool,” said the lifeguard, according to Young.
Young said he was confused because he had not been scrutinized for wearing this outfit in other areas of the gym. The lifeguard then pointed to Young’s outfit and suggested he wear a “one-piece.” When Young asked the lifeguard to clarify his comments, she reportedly said, “a woman in one piece.”
Young defended his swimsuit and ultimately the lifeguard allowed him to use the pool.
But, Young, who described feeling shocked, hurt and humiliated, did not go into the pool and instead chose to leave the facility due to the incident.
Young alerted club officials to the incident and they said they would speak to the employee. The club did not respond to Young’s email complaint, which was obtained by Gay City News.
Young said they had trouble sleeping and eating as a result of the encounter, and the next day he returned to the facility for another gym class, but was stricken with anxiety.
“I’m an emotional mess,” Young said. “I was having panic attacks just to go back to this place.”
He added: “I had never thought of it before, but now I wonder, am I being judged by the way I am dressed as I walk through the door? “
In a statement, John Gallagher, spokesperson for Equinox, said the company is in solidarity with the victim and is investigating the incident. The club’s Manhattan location told the company that the lifeguard had misinterpreted the member’s swimsuit for street wear, which is not allowed in the pool.
“The diversity of our members and employees is a hallmark of our business and contributes to the strength of our brand,” Gallagher said in a written statement to Gay City News. “We strive to support all members and want everyone to be able to enjoy the benefits of membership in a way that maximizes their comfort. Equinox takes member concerns very seriously and discusses them with club staff. “
Equinox did not respond to Gay City News’ request to review the club’s employee handbook or LGBTQ inclusion policies. The popular gym chain, which is heralded as an LGBTQ-friendly space, was criticized in 2019 for organizing a fundraiser for the re-election of former President Donald Trump. In response, dozens of queer and transgender members leave the club.
Since then, Young has filed a complaint with the New York City Commission on Human Rights. Although the commission could not comment on this meeting because it has not yet spoken with Young, it urged others to report similar incidents of anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
“New York City’s human rights law provides strong protections for transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people, including prohibiting discrimination and harassment in access to facilities at workplaces. ‘public accommodation,’ the commission said in a written statement.
Young isn’t canceling his membership anytime soon, but they are avoiding the gym pool for the time being. They call on the gym to implement LGBTQ training for employees and express hope that fitness companies can create a safe space for queer and transgender members.
“I love the community and I love the classes,” he said. “That’s why a lot of trans people don’t want to go to gyms… they feel uncomfortable. It is not welcoming.
Recently, separate investigations by the New York City Commission on Human Rights into YMCA and LA Fitness locations in New York revealed that trans and non-binary clients were denied access to gendered washrooms and locker rooms. The YMCA of Greater New York was slapped with $ 10,000 in damages related to emotional distress, and directors of both gyms were told they were to take New City human rights training York and display trans-inclusive bathroom signs.
