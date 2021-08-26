KC Mode – Cityview





MODERN WOMEN’S FASHION: A tradition of exceptional customer service and timeless clothing KCS Modes Kim Smith, along with daughter Courtney Sanford, is the new owner of KCs Fashions in West Knoxville, formerly known as Janice Anns. Kim remembers her enjoyment of shopping at Janice Anns and the attention the staff paid to customers. When the previous owner decided to sell, she knew this was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. I strive to give the community a space to shop with friends and receive individual attention. We provide exceptional customer service, top-to-bottom styling, and luxurious, timeless clothing only found at KCs Fashions. How was business during the pandemic and how is the recovery going? We started offering private shopping hours and curbside pickup. We’ve also added more casual clothing and options to suit the work-from-home lifestyle. Now things are back to normal and we are seeing an increased demand for business wear as well as outfits to wear for showers, weddings and family gatherings. While COVID has come with many challenges, there are a few key takeaways that we felt were important to maintain, we have decided to continue offering private shopping experiences and phone orders to create a plethora of experiences. shopping experiences that meet the needs of each individual. As fall approaches, what trends do you see that women will want to know about? Fall fashion leans towards warmth, function and unfussy ease. The fashion industry is making adjustments to look like the crazy times. Almost anything goes. A new Roaring 20s look arrives with silk, satins, lace and sequins. Nightie-inspired dresses, quilted coats, baggy jeans and midi skirts will be here for fall. There will be a mix of colors which may look pretty crazy but the look in the end is divine. So get ready to feel good in your own style this fall. Apart from a little black dress, what are the three must-haves in a woman’s wardrobe? The first is a trendy piece with elegant touches, whether it’s a delicate five-layered necklace or a buckle belt. The second is a monochrome look, which stands out on any occasion (and is an upcoming fashion trend). And the third is a cashmere scarf, a staple of our team. This simple and elegant throw offers the perfect balance of comfort and haute couture in Tennessee in any weather.

